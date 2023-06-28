(Lamoni) -- Lamoni softball has been no stranger to nail-biting games this year. The Demons hope the challenges that come with those pay off when they open the postseason on Friday.
The Demons are currently 10-11 with two regular season games remaining.
"It's been an OK season," Lamoni head coach Layne Nowlin said. "We're a young team, so there have been some up and down moments. I feel like we've progressed a lot and improved in areas we needed to. I'm looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish in the postseason."
Putting together a complete game has been an emphasis for the Demons.
"We're not giving up," Nowlin said. "We battle back, but now we just need to work on finishing."
The Demons have found themselves in 10 games decided by three runs or less. Eight of those games have been decided by one run. Lamoni is 6-2 in those games, with their two losses coming in their last two games to Lenox and Seymour.
"I think it says we're mentally tough," Nowlin said. "In some of the games early, we got up and let teams come back. Lately, I feel we've done a better job of keeping teams down."
The Demons are hitting .343 as a team, with four daily contributors hitting over .350.
Taylor Henson hits an astounding .603/.665/.765 with 13 RBI, and eighth-grader Allyson Martin has a .451 average with 29 RBI. Classmate Haelyn Olson hits. 406 with 12 RBI, and junior Emaleigh Pierschbacher bops at a .352 average with 16 RBI.
"Those four are awesome," Nowlin said. "(Olson) is a little bit of a surprise. (Henson) has been consistent. They also have good speed. We've gotten creative with small ball, and that's worked for us."
That quartet leads a Lamoni lineup with zero seniors.
"I'm excited," Nowlin said about the future. "The more they play, the more we see. I want to see where we can go in the postseason and what we can accomplish next year."
Henson has also been the Demons' featured pitcher. She owns a 7-7 record with a 3.54 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 85 innings.
"Taylor has been great," Nowlin said. "She's been our go-to pitcher since her eighth-grade year, so she has that experience. I trust her."
Lamoni opens the postseason Friday night against Mormon Trail. The Demons and Saints clashed twice in the regular season. Lamoni won the first, 9-8, on May 25th and cruised to a 15-0 win on June 15th.
"They put the ball in play well," Nowlin said. "We'll just need to make defensive plays, and they play solid defense. We'll just have to take our runs when we can."
The Demons' two prior wins over Mormon Trail have them feeling confident, but they don't want to venture into overconfidence.
"The key is to not get overconfident," Nowlin said. "It's postseason. Your season starts over. Everyone is at 0-0 at this point."
Hear the full interview with Nowlin below.