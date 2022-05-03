(Lamoni) -- Lamoni baseball standout Braedon Boswell says he found the perfect small school feel he was looking for in Simpson.
Boswell, who posted a .434 on-base percentage this past season with the Demons, told KMA Sports everything aligned for him when it came time to choose a school.
“They were super honest about their program and how they ran it,” he said. “I like the small-school feel and the location. I was looking for some place kind of close to home, so I can still help my dad run his business.”
Boswell had four doubles, one triple and a home run during his junior season last summer with Lamoni, hitting .277/.434/.415.
“It means a lot to play at the next level,” Boswell added. “I’ve been playing travel ball for six years now, and all that hard work is going to pay off with still a lot of hard work to go.”
With his college future set, Boswell took some time to reflect on many of the people that helped him get to this point.
“Brady McKillip coached me and assisted me in my search for colleges and what they look for,” he said. “Jeff Williams out of Kansas City has been my travel ball coach for a couple years and really developed me into the player I am now.”
Simpson is currently 18-17 on the season and have a 9-12 record in the American Rivers Conference. Former KMAlanders Sam Porter (AHSTW) and Grant Sturm (Atlantic) are current members of the Storm program.
“My main goal is to just get better,” Boswell added. “Baseball is a sport I love and just to be able to continue to play and learn and grow will be awesome for me. However I can help the team, I’m all in. It starts in the weight room above everything else. If I do that and just put in the work, hopefully, I can get my shot in a couple years.”