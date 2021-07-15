(Lamoni) -- Lamoni baseball standout Bode Dykens made a very difficult decision this summer.
On Friday, June 25th, Dykens tossed a four-inning complete game with nine strikeouts, allowing just one hit while working around four walks and a hit batter. He also pounded out three hits, including a double, and drove in three to lift the Demons in a 12-0 win over Orient-Macksburg. The next day he left the team for the United States Coast Guard Academy.
“This was a very hard decision for me,” Dykens told KMA Sports via email. “I almost felt like I was leaving my team behind and putting them in a tough position. My teammates were very encouraging. Through multiple discussions with my parents, teammates and friends, I ultimately made the decision to accept the appointment.”
That meant leaving behind a talented Demons team that would go on to share the Bluegrass Conference championship with Ankeny Christian before falling in a district semifinal battle with Mount Ayr earlier this week.
Maybe the Demons make their season last a little bit longer with Dykens aboard. However, it was simply an opportunity he couldn’t pass up, especially since baseball was also part of joining the Coast Guard.
“I wanted to play college baseball,” he said. “I sent my recruiting information to multiple schools that had a major in (marine archaeology), and the Coast Guard Academy contacted me. I loved the service mission of the Coast Guard, and I love the ocean. This seemed like a really good fit.”
Dykens received a full appointment to the USCGA and the baseball coach recruited him to join the team. Now, he’s majoring in naval architecture and marine engineering at the USCGA while playing pitcher and first base for the team. While his career at Lamoni came to an earlier end than he hoped, he’s happy to be a part of a new team.
“I was not prepared for my emotions during my last game,” he said. “After the game was the hardest. The realization of the end was very apparent. I sat in the dugout for a while with my dad (Coach Al Dykens) and just kind of soaked in the moment.
“I am glad that I had a group of young men to play with that I consider my boys. I wish I could have been there to enjoy the journey, but I do not regret my decision. I am proud to serve my country and honor the tradition of the United States Coast Guard. I will always be a Lamoni Demon, but now it is time to start a new beginning.”