(Lamoni) -- Landon Gilliland wanted a junior college baseball program that made him feel comfortable. He found that at Iowa Central, where the Lamoni senior has committed.
"It's really exciting," Gilliland said. "I'm ready to take it to the next level."
Gilliland says the junior college route was always the plan.
"I want to get my name out there," he said. "I feel like it gives me more opportunities. My fall ball coaches went JUCO. They really like them and said it was the right move for them, so that's what I'm doing now."
The Tritons, led by Harlan graduate Eric Stein, are 24-14 this season.
"There are seven or eight guys that I've played baseball with that are going there," Gilliland said. "For me, it was a level of comfort."
Iowa Central's facilities also appealed to Gilliland.
"They are really nice," he said. "There are so many weight rooms. I went last weekend and watched them play Iowa Western. That was fun. It seems like a good place."
Gilliland says he has committed to pitch and play third base at Iowa Central. Offensively, Gilliland hit a remarkable .535/.638/1.000 with three homers and 24 RBIs last season. He also made four appearances on the mound, where he threw 4 2/3 innings, had a 7.50 ERA and struck out eight batters.
"I'm still working on my bat and getting it ready to go," he said. "Hopefully, I can bring some infield to them. I've been hitting the weights hard. I think building muscle is a big thing."
Gilliland is quick to admit that he hopes Iowa Central is a stepping stone on his baseball career.
"My biggest goal is to be able to move to a university," he said. "I'm going to have to keep working hard. Especially during the offseason. I'm going to try to get my name out there."
