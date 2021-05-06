(Lamoni) -- Lamoni senior Logan Jones opted to take the junior college route and will wrestle for Iowa Central next year.
"It means a lot," he said. "I've wanted to go to the next level for a while."
Jones had interest from schools such as Graceland or St. Ambrose, but he opted for Iowa Central instead.
"I really wanted to go JUCO," he said. "Going to a four-year program like St. Ambrose or Graceland would be a huge commitment. I don't know how that would go, so I decided to give Iowa Central a try."
The 145-pound Jones is familiar with the Fort Dodge school
"My brother attended Iowa Central," he said. "I thought it was a really nice campus with all the facilities they have. Their coaches are hard, and I really respect hard practices."
The facilities appealed to Jones, too.
"I want to be proud to call myself an Iowa Central wrestler," he said.
Jones, who wrestles for Central Decatur, made constant strides throughout his career, culminating with a state tournament qualification in his senior season. He hopes to make similar strides at the collegiate level while adding weight.
"I'm going to work on getting heavier and improving technique," he said. "My speed has been a big strength. I've been getting my technique down and have beat stronger opponents by knowing a lot more than them."
While Jones bypassed the four-year route, he says he is open to the idea of continuing his career after Iowa Central.
"I'm pretty interested in it," he said. "I just need to see how these first two years go."
Click below to hear the full interview with Jones.