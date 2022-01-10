(Lamoni) -- Lamoni’s Malori Leonard has had her eye on Southwestern Community College since she visited the Creston school in junior high. After rounding out a solid volleyball career with the Demons, Leonard made the choice for SWCC.
“After our successful season, I was thinking (volleyball) was something I wanted to keep doing,” Leonard told KMA Sports. “I made contact with SWCC, went on a visit, talked to the coaches and fell in love with it.”
Leonard earned second-team All-Bluegrass Conference this past fall after helping the Demons to a 29-5 record.
“I just love everything (about SWCC),” Leonard said. “They seem to do so much together. They do a lot of bonding, I will be living with other volleyball players and it’s a small (school) and close to home.”
Leonard’s versatility was certainly appealing to the SWCC coaches, as she averaged 1.3 assists and 0.6 digs per set this past season.
“I just want to be there and help (the team),” she said. “I don’t really care where I play.”
Listen to much more with Leonard from Monday’s Upon Further Review linked below.