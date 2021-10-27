(KMAland) -- Ankeny Christian Academy and Seymour both had a trio of first team choices on their side of the All-Bluegrass Conference volleyball teams.
Ankeny Christian’s Katie Quick and Lamoni’s Abby Martin were unanimous picks on the West Division team while Emma Heaberlin of Melcher-Dallas, Twin Cedars’ Rylee Dunkin and Dylan Murphy of Seymour were unanimous in the East Division.
Other first team picks in the West were Ankeny Christian’s Carley Craighead and Anna Weathers, Diagonal’s Taylor Lumbard, Lamoni’s Reese Potter and Jayda Chew of Murray. Ali Mockenhaupt of Twin Cedars and Seymour’s Zoe Joiner and Maysen Trimble were also first team picks in the East Division.
Find the complete list of honorees in the file below.