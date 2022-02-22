(KMAland) -- Lamoni's Abby Martin and Reese Potter were among the unanimous choices for the All-Bluegrass Conference First Team on Tuesday.
Diagonal's Taylor Lumbard and Twin Cedars' Brooke Roby were also unanimous selections.
The quartet are joined on the first team by Chloe Roe (Ankeny Christian), Mia Shanks (Mormon Trail), Adriana Howard (Moulton-Udell), Jayda Chew (Murray) and Addison Waddle.
Cameron Martin (Lamoni), Anna Newton (Diagonal), Alaina Whittington (Diagonal), Abbie Probasco (Moulton-Udell), Madison Keller (Seymour), Hannah Paschke (Seymour), Crista Cass (Orient-Mackburg), Cheyenne Bruns (Twin Cedars) and Rylee Dunkin (Twin Cedars) were second-team selections.
View the full teams below.