(Lamoni) -- Lamoni softball star Cameron Martin is ready for her next adventure at Simpson College.
Regardless of what her senior year brings, one of the top hitters in the Bluegrass Conference knows she has more softball in front of her.
"I'm excited," Martin said about her pledge to Simpson. "I can't wait to start with a new team, meet new girls and compete at the college level."
For Martin, the opportunity at Simpson is everything she wanted at the next level.
"The campus looked clean, and the staff was welcoming," she said. "I talked with a coach for about three hours and met some of the girls. They acted like they wanted me to come. I thought the environment fit me well."
Martin chose the Storm over an opportunity to play in her hometown at Graceland.
"I wanted to get out while I could and experience new things," she said.
Martin also had an interest in Grand View before committing to Simpson.
"I felt like Simpson was the better fit for me overall," Martin said. "I have some friends at Simpson, so I thought we could grow a better bond if I went to Simpson. They also have the field I want to go in, psychology. And they are known for having a good psychology program."
Martin hit .559/.567/.949 with 15 RBI, and 14 extra-base hits in 59 at-bats.
"I'm working on my mentality," she said. "I'm trying to become more mentally tough. I've got a lot of reps to be ready. I need to focus on how I can be ready for the next level. I want to have fun, meet new girls and be competitive. I hope I can pursue a good next four years with all the work I'll put in."
Check out the full interview with Martin below.