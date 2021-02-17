Bluegrass Conference
Photo design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Abby Martin of Lamoni and Twin Cedars’ Brooke Roby were unanimous first-team All-Bluegrass picks on Wednesday.

The two juniors headline a 10-person first team that also includes seniors Skylar Watsabaugh (Mormon Trail), Kinzee Eggers (Murray), Kim Chandanais (Moravia), Kynser Reed (Melcher-Dallas) and Jade Durfey (Seymour), juniors Reese Potter (Lamoni) and Abbie Probasco (Moulton-Udell) and sophomore Taylor Lumbard (Diagonal).

Other honorees are listed below:

Second Team

Audrey Lloyd, JR, Lamoni

Jayda Chew, SO, Murray

Teryn Shields, SO, Murray

Gracie Hoffman, SR, Moravia

Rylee Dunkin, SO, Twin Cedars

Anna Newton, SO, Diagonal

Haley Godfrey, SR, Melcher-Dallas

Mia Shanks, FR, Mormon Trail

Jessica King, SR, Moulton-Udell

Caitlyn Gist, SR, Orient-Macksburg

Honorable Mention

Kelly Lloyd, FR, Lamoni

Megan Keller, SR, Murray

Anaya Keith, SR, Moravia

Cheyanna Bruns, SO, Twin Cedars

Alaina Whittington, SO, Diagonal

Kacey Enfield, SR, Melcher-Dallas

Annika Shanks, FR, Mormon Trail

Karsyn Sebold, SR, Moulton-Udell

Christa Cass, SO, Orient-Macksburg

Chloe Roe, FR, Ankeny Christian

Madison Keller, JR, Seymour

