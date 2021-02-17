(KMAland) -- Abby Martin of Lamoni and Twin Cedars’ Brooke Roby were unanimous first-team All-Bluegrass picks on Wednesday.
The two juniors headline a 10-person first team that also includes seniors Skylar Watsabaugh (Mormon Trail), Kinzee Eggers (Murray), Kim Chandanais (Moravia), Kynser Reed (Melcher-Dallas) and Jade Durfey (Seymour), juniors Reese Potter (Lamoni) and Abbie Probasco (Moulton-Udell) and sophomore Taylor Lumbard (Diagonal).
Other honorees are listed below:
Second Team
Audrey Lloyd, JR, Lamoni
Jayda Chew, SO, Murray
Teryn Shields, SO, Murray
Gracie Hoffman, SR, Moravia
Rylee Dunkin, SO, Twin Cedars
Anna Newton, SO, Diagonal
Haley Godfrey, SR, Melcher-Dallas
Mia Shanks, FR, Mormon Trail
Jessica King, SR, Moulton-Udell
Caitlyn Gist, SR, Orient-Macksburg
Honorable Mention
Kelly Lloyd, FR, Lamoni
Megan Keller, SR, Murray
Anaya Keith, SR, Moravia
Cheyanna Bruns, SO, Twin Cedars
Alaina Whittington, SO, Diagonal
Kacey Enfield, SR, Melcher-Dallas
Annika Shanks, FR, Mormon Trail
Karsyn Sebold, SR, Moulton-Udell
Christa Cass, SO, Orient-Macksburg
Chloe Roe, FR, Ankeny Christian
Madison Keller, JR, Seymour