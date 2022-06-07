(Lamoni) -- Lamoni’s superstar multi-sporter Javin Stevenson will take his baseball talents to the next level with Graceland.
“I’ve loved baseball my whole life,” Stevenson told KMA Sports. “It’s always been my favorite sport, and I’ve played it since I was very little.”
Stevenson has a special connection with Graceland, even beyond the fact that the school is in his home town.
“I’ve been a friend of (Graceland baseball coach) Brady McKillip’s for a while now,” Stevenson said. “He’s actually coaching our high school team this year, and I thought it would be cool to continue playing underneath him.”
Stevenson has been a major contributor and star in a number of sports for the Demons during his high school career.
“It was a little tough (deciding which sport to play),” Stevenson admitted. “I was kind of tossing around doing track or maybe trying football. I’ve always loved playing a team sport like baseball, and I think it’s just what my heart is going to like and what I’m going to love.”
Stevenson had a fine junior season with a .432/.495/.648 batting line that included eight doubles, four triples and a home run. He also threw 17 1/3 innings and posted a 1.21 ERA on the mound. He’s tallied a .400 on-base percentage in four games and hasn’t allowed a run in five innings on the mound this season.
At the next level, Stevenson says he’ll likely focus on the position player side of things.
“I’m trying to be an outfielder and use my speed to cover a lot of ground,” he said. “I’m not really sure what they’re looking at, but I’ll see where it takes me.”
Listen to much more with Stevenson on his college decision in the audio file below.