(Lamoni) -- Lamoni multi-sport athlete Kade Nowlin will stay in his hometown for his college years to play basketball at Graceland University.
For Nowlin, the opportunity to continue his hoops career is gratifying after an adversity-filled prep career.
"It's exciting," Nowlin said. "There were a couple of years where I got injured and didn't get to play basketball."
Nowlin missed his entire sophomore season and battled some injuries in his senior season.
"I wasn't sure I would get to play college basketball," he said. "I'm thankful that I got the opportunity, and I'm excited to go to work and play with (Graceland head) Coach (Taylor) Langley in the fall."
Nowlin's familiarity with his hometown college aided him in his recruiting process.
"It was interesting the way I got recruited," he said. "When I first met the coaches, it was during the summer. They already knew me because I played community basketball with them over the summer. I went on my visit, and it was an easy conversation. Coach Langley is going to be really good. I'm excited to be part of it."
Aside from playing basketball at Graceland, Nowlin also considered attending Drake as a student.
"I knew around early March that I was going to go to Graceland," he said.
Nowlin -- a multi-sport star for the Demons -- also considered pursuing college football but ultimately chose basketball.
"I had my heart set on basketball," he said. "I've been injured twice playing football, so it would have been a hard decision to keep playing football."
Nowlin averaged 9.5 points and shot 34.2% from the field for the Demons last season. He also snagged 2.9 rebounds per game, handed out 1.9 assists per contest and muscled 1.2 steals per game.
"I'm a good shooter, and I'm going to give you all the effort on defense," he said. "The collegiate game is going to be a different universe. It will be an adjustment. But it's nothing I can't handle. I'm ready to go."
As he transitions to the college game, Nowlin hopes to become more of a threat at the rim.
"I've worked a lot on finishing around the rim this offseason," he said. "When I hurt my knee, I had trouble with that. I couldn't move as well around the rim. That's been an emphasis in the past few months.
Nowlin hopes to continue showing his competitive nature in college.
"I love to compete," he said. "That's something I think I can do at Graceland."
Nowlin plans to study business and data science. Check out the full interview with Nowlin below.