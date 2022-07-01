(Lamoni) -- Lamoni standout Brayden Olson is yet another Demon set to play collegiate baseball.
Olson has put together a strong multi-sport career, and he has decided baseball will be his thing at the next level with Oklahoma Christian in Edmond, Oklahoma.
“There were a lot of small steps (that led to this),” Olson told KMA Sports. “I had to visit a lot of different colleges and find out what I liked and didn’t like. Eventually, it all just kind of came together with Oklahoma Christian checking off all the boxes.”
Olson has thrown 28 2/3 innings this season, posting a 2.69 ERA with 34 strikeouts. It’s his pitching ability that will be his calling card for the Division II school in the Lone Star Conference.
“I wanted to go to a Christian college,” Olson added. “A couple family members pushed me in that direction, and I thought it would be a good fit for me. I wanted to go south for some warmer weather to play ball, and I knew they had a baseball team that I could be a part of.”
Oklahoma Christian was 21-31 last season and finished 21-27 in the Lone Star Conference.
“Last year wasn’t their best year,” Olson said. “It looked to me like they’re a pretty young team, so hopefully I can fit into that. I’m looking to grow with the younger guys and get better in the next couple years.”
Listen to much more with Olson in the full interview from Friday’s UFR below.