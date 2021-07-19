(Lamoni) -- For the first time in an estimated 20 years, Lamoni will have a cross country program.
The Lamoni School Board voted last Wednesday to sponsor a cross country program with Ryan Olson as the head coach. The vote came after Central Decatur decided not to continue their sharing agreement.
“(They) decided to go another direction,” Coach Olson said. “We decided it was time for us to start our own program and build one up. We’re going to head that direction and have a positive experience.”
While the program is new, Olson says this won’t be a complete build up, considering the talent that figures to already be on the roster, especially on the boys side.
“Tyson McDole and Jack Greenwood ran at state last year (with Central Decatur),” Olson said. “Matthew Patience was a runner that was usually their five, six or seven guy. All three of those guys were in and out of varsity all season. That’s a good nucleus. I’m excited.”
Olson says he’s not done building. He’d like to add to the boys roster, get a girls team rolling and has plans for junior high cross country.
“Just looking to kind of build it all the way up, have a lot of fun and work hard,” Olson said. “I’m a competitor. I want to put out a good product, so we’re going to look at doing that.”
Hear much more from Olson on the new program, his vision for the program and his interest in leading cross country for the Demons into the future below.