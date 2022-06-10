(Lamoni) -- Lamoni standout Hagen Phelps likes to hit people. And he’ll do just that at the next level with Simpson.
The 6-foot-1 middle linebacker recruit hopes to continue to grow – and continue to hit people – with the Storm.
“Their coach reached out to me midway through the high school season,” Phelps said. “I took a visit there, and I really enjoyed it. The players, the staff and the whole campus. It really clicked.”
Phelps caused plenty of havoc in opponent backfields throughout his career, including during his senior season when he posted 30.0 total tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks.
“(The Simpson) coaching staff just really seemed way down to Earth,” Phelps added. “You could connect with them, and their campus is just outstanding.”
While the program and the campus were certainly impressive to Phelps, the chance to continue to play football – and yes, hit people – is a dream come true for the Demons graduate.
“It’s crazy, honestly,” Phelps said. “It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a while now, and now it’s time to do it. I’ve been playing since fifth grade and just kept on going.”
Phelps and his Lamoni teammates found plenty of success over the last several years, and he hopes to continue that with a rebuilding Simpson program.
“They like that I listen and can be taught,” he added. “I’m not afraid to take criticism.”
Listen to much more with Phelps on his college decision in the audio file below.