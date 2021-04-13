(Lamoni) -- Lamoni's Hayden Stewart didn't have to look far to find his college basketball destination.
The senior decided to stay in his hometown and will continue his hoops career at Graceland.
"I'm glad to be playing at the college level," Stewart said.
Stewart was quite familiar with Graceland, which is in his hometown.
"The coaches had been at my games throughout the season," he said. "They knew me. They offered me a spot, so I took it."
Attending Graceland is in the Stewart family lineage.
"My mom and other family members graduated from there," he said. "They have a big, beautiful campus. I've watched them play. I know how they play and work as a team."
Stewart admits he always had a hunch he might end up playing for his hometown college.
"It was always my top choice," he said. "I looked at other colleges, but none of them shot me an offer like Graceland did. I kinda always knew I was going to go there."
The Yellow Jackets recently hired a new coach -- Taylor Langley. However, the coaching change could not prevent Stewart's desire to play at Graceland.
"I was able to talk to him," Stewart said. "He was super nice."
Langley's promised style also appealed to Stewart, who averaged 15.7 points per game during his senior season at Lamoni.
"I think I'll fit perfectly here," Stewart said. "It just seemed like a perfect choice for me."
When he arrives on campus, Stewart hopes to use this opportunity to mold into a more finished product.
"I want to grow a little more and be a well-rounded player," he said. "Hopefully, I'll get better and play to my best."
Martensdale-St. Marys' Trey Baker has also committed to Graceland. Click below to hear the full interview with Stewart.