(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills standout lineman Cooper Langfelt will take his talents to Central Missouri.
The Knights two-way star committed to the Mules earlier this week and talked with KMA Sports about his decision on Thursday’s Upon Further Review.
“Going down there on my first visit in October, they treated me like I’ve been down there two or three years,” Langfelt said. “They are so genuine. All the people care about you. It’s a great place.”
The decision brings an end to a process that began right before Langfelt’s sophomore year following a team camp trip to the University of South Dakota. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Langfelt made other visits to North Dakota, North Dakota State and South Dakota State before the decision.
“I wanted a good academic place with my criminal justice major,” Langfelt said. “(CMU) has a strong criminal justice department. The coaching staff took me in and really made me feel wanted. Coach (Jim) Svoboda is a real nice guy and really cares about his players.”
At the next level, Langfelt says he will start out on the defensive line, although Coach Svoboda told him he could see him as an All-American center.
“It really means a lot to me,” Langfelt said of his decision. “It started my freshman year. Coach Greg Ernster has been on my tail, telling me to work harder and telling me I could do this. It feels great to have it all pay off.”
