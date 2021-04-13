(Shenandoah) -- Cooper Langfelt's title led Fremont-Mills to the small-school crown while Maryville won the large-school portion of the Shenandoah Golf Tournament on Tuesday.
Langfelt, a Central Missouri football commit, shot a 76 to earn the win.
"It means a lot," Langfelt said of the win. "I didn't even play golf three years ago."
The Fremont-Mills senior shot a 38 on both the front and back-nine.
"Coming in, I knew I had a pretty good chance," Langfelt said. "I struck the irons and driver well. It just came down to chipping and putting."
Langfelt finished two strokes ahead of his Corner Conference counterpart, Kyle Beam (Sidney).
"Today was a good day,' Beam said. "The course played easy. I just stayed calm."
The top two individuals also represented the top schools in the small-school class. Fremont-Mills edged Sidney 373 to 378.
Owen Thornton carded a 95 for the Knights. Jake Malcom, Cooper Marvel and JT Mahaney posted scores of 101, 101 and 102, respectively.
In the large-school portion, Maryville beat Atlantic by three strokes. The Spoofhounds shot a 338 to the Trojans' 341.
Jacob Scott led the way for Maryville with an 80.
"I played better than I had the last couple of days," Scott said. "I haven't played this course, so I wasn't really hoping for anything too good."
Ethan Scott took fifth for the Spoofhounds with an 81. Treevin Cunningham earned a ninth-place medal by shooting 83.
Marcus Henggeler and Chase Dew shot 94's. Alex Rice tallied a 104.
"It's fun," Jake Scott said about his team's success. "We had four freshmen today. It was nice to see them shoot well."
Drey Newell paced Atlantic's runner-up finish with a sixth-place medal. Braden Smith and Garrett McLaren also medaled for the Trojans with respective finishes of 11th and 12th.
Other medalists were Denison-Schleswig's Parker Bekkerus (3rd), Clarinda's Xander Pullen (7th) and Cooper Neal (8th). Glenwood's Gavin Schau (10th), Braden Sneed (13th) and Ben Hughes (15th) and Sidney's Cole Jorgenson (14th).
Complete results, as well as interviews with Langfelt, Beam and Scott, can be found below.