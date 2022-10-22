(Lacona) -- With under a minute remaining and his team's season hanging in the balance, Southeast Warren head coach Shane Rowlands went to his bag of tricks.
And out of that bag, the veteran head coach pulled a play that propelled the Warhawks (9-1) to a memorable 38-32 victory over East Mills in Class 8-Player first round action Friday night.
"Hats off to East Mills," Coach Rowlands said. "I can't say enough about what they did. It was a back and forth game all night. One of the more enjoyable games I've coached in. This says a lot about our guys."
In a game full of momentum swings, Southeast Warren got the final blow thanks to Landon Harvey's 18-yard touchdown pass to Logan Montgomery off a double reverse on third down with 50 seconds left.
"We ran it a couple of times last year," Coach Rowlands said. "It's something we've had up our sleeve. We practice it on our Thursday walkthrough. I thought they would fly hard on the fake reverse. Fortunately, Landon made a great throw, and Logan made a great catch. I'm very happy it worked because otherwise I'd look like a giant idiot."
"When I heard it on the sideline, my jaw dropped," Harvey said. "Reverse pass isn't our identity. But when Coach called it, I trusted him. I knew Logan would catch it if I got him the ball."
The go-ahead score that made Coach Rowlands look like a genius was only Montgomery's fourth catch of the season.
"To make an impact on this game is amazing," Montgomery said.
The touchdown connection that will live in Southeast Warren lore capped an offensive performance that surprisingly leaned on an aerial attack because East Mills stymied Southeast Warren's usually potent rushing game.
"Our running game didn't have many yards, but it opened up our passing game," Harvey said.
East Mills and Southeast Warren combined for 44 second-half points after Southeast Warren took a 14-12 lead into the break.
The Wolverines struck first in the second half on a 60-yard touchdown from Ryan Stortenbecker to Mason Crouse to take their first lead at 20-14.
Southeast Warren regained the lead with a touchdown run by Harvey, but East Mills answered with another touchdown pass from Stortenbecker to Crouse, this time from 42 yards out.
Another Harvey rushing touchdown preceded, and a blocked punt by East Mills inside the Southeast Warren redzone, preceded another Stortenbecker to Crouse touchdown that gave East Mills a 30-26 lead with 2:31 remaining.
Things may have seemed bleak for Southeast Warren to the outside eye, but the Warhawks weren't fazed on their go-ahead drive.
"I just told them to keep doing what we do," Rowlands said. "We'll hit our big plays. I just said, 'Hey, we have the time. Let's march down.'"
"Do what we do," Harvey said about the final drive. "We don't have to do anything special. Just play Warhawk football. Our leaders stepped up, and it showed."
Southeast Warren recovered a fumble in the final minute but couldn't ice the game, handing East Mills' a final desperation drive. Cam Seuferer's second interception ended the comeback attempt and extended the Warhawks' win streak to nine consecutive games.
"We're always working on jump balls and making sure nobody is behind us," Seuferer said. "When the ball is in the air, I'm going to get it."
The combination of Stortenbecker and Crouse caused fits for Southeast Warren's defense on Friday.
Harvey finished the game with three passing touchdowns while two rushing touchdowns.
Dylan Ruggles and Trey Fisher also caught touchdown passes from Harvey.
"I can't say enough about how Landon got the ball to the receivers," Rowlands said. "He made some great throws, and our receivers made some excellent catches."
Stortenbecker led East Mills' offense on Friday night, taking over because regular starter Zach Thornburg was out with an injury.
The senior threw for 288 yards and five touchdowns while connecting with Crouse 12 times for 189 yards and four scores. Davis McGrew added six catches for 63 yards and a touchdown.
The loss ends East Mills' season at 6-3. It's not any consolation for the Wolverines' heartbreaking loss, but Coach Rowlands had high praise for them after the game.
"There's not a doubt in my mind East Mills is one of the top 16 teams in 8-man," Rowlands said.
With the win, Southeast Warren is one of the final 16 teams remaining in Class 8-Player. The Warhawks will learn their next opponent Saturday morning at 10 AM.
Coach Rowlands cherishes the opportunity for another week with his cohesive team regardless of who or where they play next week.
"This is one of the closest groups I've seen in my time coaching," he said. "These guys love being around each other. It's an enjoyable group."
Check out the full interviews with Harvey, Montgomery, Seuferer and Coach Rowlands below.