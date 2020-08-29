(Lenox) -- Cullen Wood's 23-yard touchdown pass to Keegan Christensen with two seconds remaining lifted Lenox past East Mills 34-29 in a Class 8-Man District 7 opener heard on the KMAX-Stream Friday night.
"Our kids gutted it out," Lenox Co-Coach Michael Nardini said. "We had some things that didn't go our way, but I saw some promise with our guys. They battled."
"We literally played the worst game we possibly could," Wood said. "Just shooting ourselves in the foot -- everything you could think of, we did it, but we came together and that's what good teams do."
Lenox scored the first touchdown of the night with a 39-yard score by Isaac Grundman. East Mills responded with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Wray to Mason Crouse that gave the Wolverines a 7-6 lead after one quarter.
Both teams scored touchdowns in the second quarter, bringing the game to a 14-14 tie at halftime.
East Mills fumbled on the opening play of the half, but kept Lenox out of the end zone, forcing a turnover on downs on the goal line.
However, Lenox was able to tilt the field position and capitalized with a 10-yard score by Brad Larson to take a 22-14 lead with 6:20 remaining. A 35-yard field goal from Ryan Stortenbecker trimmed the deficit to 22-17 after three quarters.
Lenox appeared to put the game on ice when Brad Larson scored his third touchdown of the night, this time from seven yards, to give Lenox a 28-17 lead with 7:47 left following a 13-play, 61-yard drive.
The Tigers quickly regained possession and appeared to be going for the dagger, but fumbled the football deep in East Mills territory with less than six minutes remaining.
East Mills then put together a clutch drive, scoring on 4th & goal with a five-yard touchdown pass from Wray to Davis McGrew with 4:06 remaining to cut the lead to 28-23.
Lenox could not convert on their ensuing possession, and East Mills regained possession with 2:27 remaining. The Wolverines pieced together another clutch drive, doing so this time despite starting it on their own two. The Wolverines went 78 yards in 90 seconds and took a 29-28 lead with Wray's two-yard touchdown with 59 seconds left, leaving the Lenox crowd in dismay after holding an 11-point lead just four minutes prior.
The scoring wasn't done.
"We rep a lot of intense, two-minute drill stuff in practice," Wood said. "We're just used to it."
The Tigers started the drive on their own 15. Wood immediately gave them 13 yards on a completion to Grundman. A nine-yard completion to Larson put the Tigers at midfield with around 30 seconds remaining. Wood kept the game alive by converting a 4th & 1 and moved the ball into East Mills territory. Two plays later, the Tigers were at the East Mills' 23 with just eight seconds remaining.
Wood took the snap, scrambled to his right and found tight end Keegan Christensen in the end-zone with two seconds remaining. Christensen's touchdown snag came in spite of a defensive pass interference penalty on East Mills.
"I knew I had to catch it," Christensen said.
While the play looked methodical, Wood says it was improvised.
"It was kind of a mixed array of routes and stuff that we've never ran before," Wood says. "Yesterday, we worked on a lot of post fades after practice. I knew Keegan would be tall enough to go get it."
"Those guys have been playing together," Nardini said of Wood and Christensen. "They trust each other and they did well tonight."
Lenox then had to hold off a near-miracle on the kickoff when East Mills' lateral attempts nearly resulted in a Ryan Stortenbecker score, but Grundman made the touchdown-saving tackle to preserve the victory.
Wood finished the evening 11/19 passing for 207 yards and two scores. Larson posted 190 total yards, tallying 102 yards and two scores on the ground while also hauling in four catches for 88-yards.
"I was just reading my blocks and hitting the holes," Larson said.
Christensen had three catches for 72 yards.
East Mills was paced by 155 passing yards and two scores from Wray, who also ran for two scores. Stortenbecker ran for 73 yards and caught eight passes for 80 yards in the heartbreaking loss. East Mills (0-1) will look to redeem themselves next week against Stanton-Essex.
With the victory, Lenox is now 1-0 in the daunting 8-Man District 7. They will look to continue their winning ways next week against East Union.
"I think we focus on the things we made mistakes on," Nardini said. "I think when we put it all together, we can be very scary, but we got to focus on ourselves and the mistakes that were made tonight."
The complete interviews with Christensen, Wood, Larson and Coach Nardini can be heard below.