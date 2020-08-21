(Corning) -- For the eighth consecutive season, Southwest Valley is 1-0 to begin the year.
Such a result seemed unlikely with 90 seconds remaining, but the Timberwolves found an unlikely way to edge Nodaway Valley 22-15 in a game heard on KMA-FM 99.1
"It was a fun game," Coach Anthony Donahoo said. "That was probably the best-coached Nodaway Valley team we played. Those are the types of games you love. It was a lot of fun."
The first half was a defensive slugfest, with neither team being able to find the endzone. Both offenses had opportunities but came up short inside 30, Nodaway Valley doing so with a turnover downs, while Southwest Valley's shortcomings came on one of three first-half turnovers.
Nodaway Valley opened the half with a surprise onside kick they successfully recovered. The Wolverines then moved the ball down the field and drew first blood with a five-yard rushing touchdown from Tony Ayase to take an 8-0 lead with 3:07 left in the third.
Southwest Valley responded with an 11-play, 63-yard drive that ended with a touchdown run by Brendan Knapp to tie it at 8 after three quarters.
The Timberwolves then forced a quick stop and quickly got themselves back in scoring position with a 70-yard run by Knapp that put them at the one. Cade Myers scored two plays later from a yard out to give them a 14-8 lead with 9:23 remaining.
Nodaway Valley then regained the lead with a 13-play, 58-yard drive that culminated with Tony Ayase scoring on 4th and goal from the one to give Nodaway Valley a 15-14 lead with 4:35 left.
In a game full of twists and turns, it was Southwest Valley that got the final -- and most decisive one. The Timberwolves quickly moved the ball into Nodaway Valley territory while also using the clock to their advantage. However, a holding call on 3rd and short wiped out a first down and put the Timberwolves at a 3rd & 16 at the 47 with 1:31 remaining.
The Timberwolves -- who hadn't called a passing play the entire second half -- dialed one up at the most opportune time with Knapp finding freshman Isaac Currin down the sideline for a 47-yard score to give Southwest Valley the 22-15 lead with 1:22 left.
"We had two slants going," Knapp said. "The safety came down, and I just threw the 'oh crap' ball."
"Coach ran me out there and said we were going to take our shot with me," Currin said. "Best we could hope for. Get to the endzone as fast as I can -- that's all I was thinking."
The catch was Currin's only reception of the night.
"He's got blazing speed as a freshman," Donahoo said of Currin. "That's a freshman coming up big. I'm so proud. I can't say enough about him."
Southwest Valley finished the game with 281 total yards, 207 of which came on the ground. Knapp led the way with 154 yards on 23 totes. The Timberwolves compiled 152 of their rushing yards in the second half.
"We just decided to get back to the basics and what we usually do," Donahoo said.
"The linemen honestly called the plays," Knapp said. "They said what they saw was working and they said just run it up the middle."
The Timberwolves defense was opportunistic, too, thwarting Nodaway Valley's run game to just eight yards on 27 carries.
"Year in and year out, that's what our defense does," Donahoo said. "We like to make teams one dimensional."
Nodaway Valley's offensive efforts were highlighted by the quarterback/wide receiver duo of Nathan Russell and Caelen DeVault. Russell finished the night 16/24 passing with 186 yards. DeVault hauled in 10 of those passes for 129 yards. Nodaway Valley starts the season 0-1 and will return to action next week against West Central Valley.
With the win, Southwest Valley did what they aim to do every week -- go 1-0. They will look to do the same next week when they host Cardinal.
"You don't know how much football we're going to have," Donahoo said. "We have a lot of things we need to work on. Just overall, continue to build on those small things. We're going to have to play assignment football."
The complete interviews with Currin, Knapp and Coach Donahoo can be viewed below.