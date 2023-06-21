(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills baseball earned themselves a quality non-conference win over Lenox in walk-off fashion Wednesday night.
The Knights (12-5) have now won eight of their past 10 games after surviving an early pitcher's duel before pushing four runs across in the bottom of the seventh, including a walk-off single from Owen Thornton to secure a 6-5 win over the Tigers (14-6).
"We have battled this year and we have lost several games in that seventh inning," Fremont-Mills head coach Owen Thornton. "I just felt like it was our time."
The Knight's found themselves with an early lead after crossing one run in the first on an error but would get locked in a pitchers duel as Lenox senior Trenton Beck shut down the Fremont-Mills offense through the next four innings tossing five strikeouts and allowing just two hits while walking four. But solid pitching from Braden Turpin (three IP, two strikeouts, two earned runs) and Tyler Johnson (four IP, four strikeouts, two earned runs) kept the game within one before Lenox pushed a run across in the fifth to make it 3-1. While Johnson gave up his two earned runs in the sixth, making it 5-1 Lenox, he would toss two strikeouts and force a ground out in the top of the seventh to give the Knights an opportunity.
"Last year, Tyler wasn't able to pitch for us and we wanted to get him back in our rotation this year and he has taken the opportunity and thrown against St. Albert and faced some really good teams and great batters," said Owen. "He gave us that opportunity in the seventh when he was able to shut Lenox down and out."
The Knights struggled early at the plate but stranded six runners throughout the game before finally pushing JT Mahaney across on an error in the sixth to close the gap to 5-2 heading into the final frame. Then after Kyler Owen was hit by a pitch and Ike Lemonds singled, Johnson was then walked to load the bases. Then, Mason Reed, who had been 0-3 coming into the seventh, rocketed a two-RBI single into left field, and then Johnson was able to score from third off a pick-off attempt that got past the Tiger's first baseman to notch the game at 5-5.
"Throughout the year we've had so many runners in scoring position and we just couldn't get them across home plate," Owen explained. "We were here about 8:30 this morning and hit till about 11 just talking about about situational hitting, putting the ball in play and hitting gaps. It took us a while to get there but our bats got warm in the sixth and the seventh."
Then with just one out, Thornton found the gap on a grounder between third and shortstop for his only hit of the game -- but a big one that drove in the game-winning run.
"I've just been trying to hit the ball, make good contact, and get on base," said Thornton. "When you try to do too much is when you mess up. I knew if worse comes to worse, we're going into the eighth tied up and our pitchers were going to close it out. But, I just ended up hitting in the gap and we scored."
"Owen (Thornton) has been about a .200 hitter most of the year and I saw him in BP today and I thought about having him put the bunt down, but I thought 'he was stroking the ball in BP,' and I said we're going to trust him and he got us the win basically," said Owen. "He's a leader across the board and he will do anything you ask him to do -- he can be that utility player that every team needs."
Lemonds also racked up two hits, while Luke Madison and Mahaney had one hit each. Meanwhile, Brady Owen drove in the lone run in the first on a sacrifice fly. Notably, the Knights were also walked nine times. The win was also the Knight's first win over Lenox since 2016.
"Coach always says to find your pitch and help out the pitchers by swinging that bat at stuff," said Thornton. "Our baserunning has also been phenomenal lately and we get guys on base, they steal, and we get them in scoring position. It's been amazing."
The Knight's now head into their Corner Conference tournament for the next two days and will take on the winner of Griswold and Sidney on Thursday.
"We needed a quality, conference win and we had an opportunity against St. Albert and didn't get it done and against Woodbine and couldn't get it done, and we did go over to CAM and take care of business," said Owen. "But, we needed this non-conference win against a very, very good Lenox team as we go into our tournament Thursday and Friday and as we head into postseason next week."
Meanwhile, the Tigers return to action Thursday night as they travel to Nodaway Valley. You can check out the full video interviews with Thornton and Owen below: