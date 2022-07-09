(Glenwood) -- A low-scoring thriller saw Glenwood (18-9) earn a 3-2 comeback victory over Atlantic (9-18) in the Class 3A District 8 quarterfinals Friday.
The Rams extended their win streak to 10 games and punched their ticket to the second round of postseason play.
“It was a good, good win for us,” Glenwood head coach Kurt Schulz said.
The Trojans provided no bed of roses for Glenwood, though, as Atlantic pitcher Lane Nelson kept the Rams scoreless through the first five innings.
Atlantic drew first blood in the third when Nolan Waters scored on a sacrifice fly from Jayden Proehl. Two batters later, Garrett McClaren ripped an RBI double into center field to give the Trojans a 2-0 lead.
Aside from the shaky third inning, Kayden Anderson was stout on the mound for Glenwood, allowing two earned runs and racking up 10 strikeouts through 6.2 innings.
“It was hot and the ball was slipping out, so I couldn’t really get my fastball in as much as I wanted… but everything else was working, so I used it to my advantage to get all those strikeouts,” Anderson said.
Offensively, though, the Rams stayed silent and continued to strand runners inning after inning.
“We were putting a lot of men in scoring positions and we just didn’t get the hits when we needed them,” Schulz said.
Glenwood finished the game with a total of 12 runners left on base.
“I think [the slow start] actually gave us a lot of confidence,” Anderson said. “We had 11 hits, so everyone knew we could do it but it just took time to get them in.”
Five frustrating, head-scratching frames for the Rams finally gave way to a three-run sixth inning to give Glenwood a 3-2 advantage.
The inning began with a lead-off walk from Caleb Dressel and a single by Nolan Little. Jayme Fritts advanced the runners with a sacrifice bunt before the Trojans elected to intentionally walk Anderson.
With the bases loaded and one out, Nelson walked Trent Patton to bring a run home for the Rams, making it a 2-1 game.
That marked the end of an otherwise-superb night for Nelson, who pitched 5.1 innings and allowed just one earned run to a previously red-hot Glenwood lineup.
Wyatt Redinbaugh entered the game in relief of Nelson and gave up an RBI single to the first batter he faced, J.D. Colpitts.
On the next at-bat, Redinbaugh threw a pitch in the dirt that got past catcher Clevi Johnson, allowing pinch-runner Nolan Clark to score.
At long last, Glenwood’s offense broke through to take the lead.
“You just gotta keep talking to [the players] and keep them up,” Schulz said. “Just keep making positive comments all the time. It wasn’t like we weren’t hitting, so you just keep telling them it’s gonna and I think it did.”
Anderson returned to the mound for the seventh inning just 10 pitches away from the state’s maximum pitch count. He used those 10 pitches to record two strikeouts before being relieved by Colpitts.
Colpitts struck out Proehl to end the game.
Glenwood now moves on to play perennial Class 3A stalwart Harlan, which beat Carroll 2-0 Friday.
“Harlan is going to be tough,” Schulz said. “They’re a good team, they’re well coached. We just gotta go up there and not make errors and keep hitting the ball. I think it’ll work out for us if we do that.”
The Cyclones, who finished second in the Hawkeye Ten behind conference juggernaut Lewis Central, defeated Glenwood both times the squads met in the regular season.
“We’re just gonna make sure everyone knows that [beating Harlan] is doable,” Anderson said. “At this point, we have to beat every team if we want to keep going. We have all the confidence in the world that we can go beat any team.”
The Rams will travel to Harlan Monday for the Class 3A District 8 quarterfinals starting at 7 P.M.
View video interviews with Schulz and Anderson below.