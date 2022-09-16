(Clarinda) -- It was a defensive battle for three quarters before Clarinda found a groove offensively late to pull away for a 28-7 win over Clarke.
The Clarinda Cardinals (2-2) move to .500 on the season after a stingy and turnover-machine defense helped deliver the Clarke Indians (3-1) their first loss of the season.
"It was a big team win for us, we had some guys that haven't played many minutes step up and make some big plays there in some big moments," Clarinda Head Coach Collin Bevins told KMA Sports. "I thought we played well on special teams, really well on defense -- giving up only seven points and the one touchdown they had was off a turnover and big play."
The Cardinals would come out, and Isaac Jones snagged an interception on just the second play from scrimmage, giving Clarinda a short field. Wyatt Schmitt would then hook up with Jones three plays later for a 20-yard touchdown.
"I saw (Schmitt) float it a little bit, so I tried to get up on it and get over the kid and got it," said Jones. "I turned around, saw two linebackers, and had about five yards to go and just went for it."
Defensively, Clarinda would come out and allow just 129 yards of offense throughout the first half forcing two interceptions, including a pick-six from senior linebacker Karson Downey, three punts, and a turnover on downs.
"We kind of gave them a different look and we haven't shown anything like that in the past few weeks and it was a more of a 5-3 look than a 3-4 and I think that threw some curveballs at them," said Bevins. "They moved the ball a little bit in the second half, but our linebackers were playing downhill and our line was getting vertical."
"We mixed up our defense a little bit this week and it turned out great for us," said Downey. "We just did a really good job of playing the ball, reading the quarterback and our receivers."
Downey's pick-six would give the Cardinals a 16-7 lead, which they took into halftime. Downey would be all over the field defensively, including a second interception in the second half, five tackles, and a tackle for loss.
"There's not a special teams, there's not an offensive or defensive snap that (Downey) comes off the field," said Bevins. "He does anything we ask him and does it very hard. Having a wrestler like that at middle linebacker is very nice, he's a very sure tackler."
Notably, the Clarke defensive front gave the Cardinals trouble in the running game, including just 13 first-half rushing yards for Taydn Brown.
Meanwhile, Clarinda would force seven turnovers, including six interceptions, before all was said and done.
"You know we just had to keep moving forward and get a good push up front, because it starts right up front," said Schmitt. "So a lot of the credit goes to the big guys up front for what we do back here."
After a scoreless third quarter that saw both teams exchange punts, a turnover on downs, and another Clarinda interception, the Cardinals offense started to find some life in the final quarter of action.
With 9:18 left to play, Schmitt would hook up with Jones for the second time on the night from six yards out to pull ahead 22-7.
"This week in practice we threw probably about 150 to 200 quick routes to every receiver and back," said Bevins. "If we continue that and build on that, the sky is the limit for (Schmitt) as a quarterback. He's just got to be able to see it before the snap."
"The line blocks for him, and he throws it to me, so it takes more than one person to do it," said Jones. "The connection was really there tonight and we were finding openings."
Schmitt would then go on to find Adam Johnson in the end zone for his first catch of the season from four yards out, capping off a 73-yard drive with 4:50 left to play.
"Adam, he was crowned king tonight and he scored a touchdown at the end, so it's very big for him and I'm happy for him -- he's a senior leader of this team and a captain," said Bevins. "He's not one of those guys who will make every single play that you ask him to, but he's one of those guys that shows up with his nose to the grindstone."
Schmitt would finish his night 15/23 for 191 yards and three scores, while Jones tallied 136 receiving yards on seven receptions. Polsley, who stepped in for an injured Brown in the second half, led the Cardinals with 43 rushing yards on 10 carries. Senior Levi Wise also caught four passes for 31 yards. Meanwhile, defensively Jase Wilmes and Kaden Casteel picked up sacks, and Jones would also add two picks for himself. For Clarke, Jesus Vega had a day with five receptions, 118 yards, and a touchdown, while quarterback Jack Cooley struggled, going 5-22 for 126 yards, one touchdown, and six interceptions.
The Cardinals will look to carry their momentum into their next district matchup with Greene County next week, who are coming off a 30-22 win over Des Moines Christian.
You can check out the full video interviews with Schmitt, Downey, Jones, and Bevins below: