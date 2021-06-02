(Chillicothe) -- The Clarinda A’s broke free from a stalemate with three in the eighth and three in the ninth during a 7-1 win over Chillicothe on Wednesday.
Isaiah Marquez led the A’s attack with a single, triple and three RBI while Travis Welker, Patrick McGinn and Isaac Lopez also drove in one run each.
Blake Ignaciak threw five shutout innings in relief to get the win, striking out seven while allowing just three hits and a walk. Chris Paruleski started and gave up one unearned run on four hits over four innings.
The A’s (3-1, 2-0) return to action against the Sabetha Bravos on Thursday.