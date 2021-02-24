(Council Bluffs) — For just over 30 minutes Wednesday night, it looked like Treynor’s season would be over. But, a furious comeback and two late free throws by senior Mandy Stogdill lifted the Cardinals to a state tournament appearance.
Treynor (20-4) completed the comeback and defeated Underwood (19-4) 40-38 to advance to the 17th state tournament in school history and fourth appearance in the last five years.
“I feel relieved,” said Treynor Head Coach Joe Chapman. “(Underwood) Coach Jasmyn (Flynn) was ready to go. You have to give Underwood a lot of credit. We were down and out and a lot of things worked our way. Sometimes it’s magical and things have to go our way. They just kept fighting and that’s all we ask of our team.”
Underwood led for nearly the whole game, save for a brief 2-2 tie in the first quarter, but saw a lead that was as large as 11 evaporate in the fourth quarter. Treynor scored 15 of the game’s final 18 points and took their first lead with just under two minutes left in the game. On a possession that featured three offensive rebounds, Emma Flathers finally converted to put the Cardinals in front 37-36.
Following an Underwood turnover, Treynor’s Alyssa Kellar made 1-of-2 at the free throw line to push the lead to two. On the ensuing possession, Macy Vanfossan hit a runner in the lane to tie things back up with 20 ticks on the clock. As Treynor brought the ball into the front court, a miscommunication led to a deliberate foul from Underwood, putting Stogdill on the line with a chance to take the lead back. The senior — who was shooting 69% from the stripe entering the night — calmly swished both ends of the one-and-one. Underwood missed a shot on the other end to finish it.
“I was just getting ready to call a timeout, but they were getting real aggressive with Mandy,” said Chapman. “They were going to foul her or she was going to get around her. I think they were a little confused on what the score was. Mandy hit both free throws and we changed our defense because I knew Coach Flynn was going to draw something up.”
For the first three quarters, the Eagles were the aggressors and executed a beautiful defensive plan. Underwood led 5-3 after one quarter and 19-9 at the break, holding the Cardinals to 15% from the floor.
The third quarter was even, before Treynor ratcheted up the pressure and started the comeback. With Underwood up 35-25, freshman Alexa Schwartz drained a 3, Clara Teigland hit a shot from the outside and then Flathers took over. She scored the next six points of the game — including the go-ahead bucket — to propel her team back to Des Moines after missing out last year.
“It’s unreal,” said Flathers. “I can’t put into words what I’m feeling right now. It’s just unbelievable. At halftime, we just kept saying that we had to comeback. They played a heck of a first half.”
Flathers led the Cardinals with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Teigland had nine points and Stogdill finished with seven points, four rebounds and four assists.
Treynor will be the seventh seed in next week’s state tournament. The Cardinals will play No. 2 Dike-New Hartford (23-0) Wednesday morning at 10 on KMA-FM 99.1.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Flathers, Stogdill and Chapman in a video interview you can view below.
Underwood was led by eight points each from Leah Hall and Alizabeth Jacobsen. Jacobsen added nine boards, while Kendra Kuck and Vanfossan each scored seven.