(Earlham) -- A wild year called for a wild finish to the postseason for the Mount Ayr softball team.
Behind a three-run seventh and a strong pitching performance from Addy Reynolds, the No. 10 Raiderettes clinched their second straight state tournament appearance with a 4-3 win over No. 9 Earlham on Monday night.
“Crazy,” Coach Bret Ruggles said simply. “It’s been a crazy season. Weird little things going on. Weird schedules, weird days and a weird regional final.”
The victory was just the 10th in 14 tries for Mount Ayr this season, but it’s another notch in their belt of comebacks over the past several postseasons.
Down 3-1, their latest started at the bottom of the order with veteran catcher and No. 8 hitter Abigail Barnes, who was joined by Payten Lambert and Sam Stewart in hitting three straight singles to open the seventh.
“The fight came back,” Coach Ruggles said. “In the seventh, we had senior-sophomore-senior and both seniors came through. We got the bases loaded, and that caused the wreck.”
After a Maddie Stewart foul out, Alexa Anderson singled in a run to bring Mount Ayr’s deficit to just one run.
Halsie Barnes followed with an infield fly out to leave it in the hands of Rachel Sobotka. The junior left fielder, who homered in the fourth, worked the count full before chopping a high hopper to short.
Earlham 8th grader Cora Boyle smoothly scooped a short hop, but her throw sailed high to score the tying and go-ahead runs.
“My teammates were really behind me,” Sobotka said. “I saw the first baseman reach up, and I looked up and saw the ball going over. I have no idea what went through my mind. I was so ecstatic.”
“Ruggles just kept telling us we’re going home no matter what,” Stewart said after scoring the go-ahead run from second on the play. “I was going home, and I looked over. Someone must have overthrown it, and it was a great feeling to know (we took the lead).”
The completion of the rally helped the Raiderettes overcome a game-long struggle to cash in on baserunners. Mount Ayr spoiled leadoff runners in the first, second, fifth and sixth before cashing in when they needed it most.
“This lineup’s got 12 girls, 13 girls that can play softball,” Ruggles added. “We showed that tonight.”
While the bats tried to find their way, junior Addy Reynolds pitched brilliantly to keep the game close. After two unearned runs in the first, she worked out of a bases loaded jam in the second and allowed just one run on three hits in the final five innings.
“I think I was nervous the first couple,” Reynolds said. “I just zoned in, and I knew my defense had my back. They always have my back. I just trusted my pitches and trusted they would get the outs.”
“To come out in the seventh inning with all that chaos,” Ruggles said, “to be able to slow down and make that work was fantastic.’
The win for Mount Ayr was their second in three tries over Earlham this season and solidified the Raiderettes as a top eight 2A program for the second straight year. It also marks the school’s fourth trip to Fort Dodge, joining the 1982, 1994 and 2019 state qualifiers.
“We have been working towards this all season, and it means a lot to go one more time,” Stewart added.
Mount Ayr finished the night with 11 hits, including three by Sam Stewart and two each from Sobotka and Zoey Larsen.
The Raiderettes will play as the No. 6 seed next Tuesday at 5:00 against third-seeded Ogden. After taking a third-place finish last year, Coach Ruggles and his team will approach state just as they did in 2019.
“This is a different one,” Ruggles said, “but just like last year, we’ll go up there and see if we can’t make a mess.”
View full interviews with Ruggles, Reynolds, Stewart and Sobotka below.