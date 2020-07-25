(Des Moines) -- In a season full of rallies, St. Albert’s final attempt came up just short. The Falcons (21-2) dropped a back-and-forth 6-5 1A state quarterfinal to Newman Catholic on Saturday.
While their first loss to a 1A program this season had many of the same remnants of their 21 wins, this one ended just one hit — and 180 feet — shy of a 22nd.
“The kids competed until the end,” Coach Duncan Patterson told KMA Sports.
That was certainly true on Saturday, although for most of the contest they appeared to be the better team in a battle with the three-time state champions.
Even while Newman got the early spark on Max Burt’s sixth home run of the season on just the second pitch of the game, the Falcons quickly answered and continued to stack baserunners and runs against freshman phenom pitcher Doug Taylor.
The Falcons got the early run back in the second when Isaac Sherrill navigated his way around the base paths and took advantage of some shoddy Newman defense. The senior first baseman walked, moved to second on a wild pitch and then scored on consecutive throwing errors.
They took the lead in the third on a Cy Patterson RBI double, which scored Ryan Genereux, who had reached on a walk. Patterson later scampered home on a two-out wild pitch to give the Falcons a 3-1 advantage.
While the Falcons gave pitcher Jeff Miller the lead early, he worked his way through a daunting Newman lineup and wiggled out of multiple rallies. In the third, he left two runners before allowing just one run during a bases-loaded jam in the fourth.
“I just went in motivated,” Miller said. “I knew I wasn’t going to get another team like this to pitch against. I just did my best.”
The St. Albert bats put together another two-out rally in the fifth. Lance Wright reached on a fielder’s choice, stole second and third and then scored on Brett Klusman’s two-out RBI single. Klusman advanced to second on a wild pitch, stole third and then scored on another two-out RBI knock by Eric Matthai.
“I was just trying to advance the runners there,” Klusman said of his RBI knock. “Lance was on third, and I knew that’s all I had to do.”
Prior to his RBI hit, Matthai entered the game on the mound in a precarious situation. After Newman loaded the bases in the top half of the fifth with one out, he quickly disposed of Jacob Nelson on a foul out and Eli Brinkley on a strikeout to keep the Knights offense at bay.
However, Newman, which had left eight runners on base through five, finally finished a rally in the next frame. Matthai walked No. 8 hitter Tim Castle and beaned No. 9 guy Jack Maznio before a bloop single by Doug Taylor and a two-run double from Burt.
Patterson came on to face Sam Kratz, but the senior outfielder/catcher greeted him with a two-run double of his own to suddenly give Newman a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
“We just gave them too many free bases,” Coach Patterson said.
While Newman took the lead, St. Albert’s bats would not go quietly. They mounted a two-out rally with a walk and hit batter in the sixth, and then threatened to win the game in the seventh. Klusman led off the final frame with a double to center and moved to third on a Brendan Monahan base hit to right. He would later steal second to put the winning run a mere 180 feet away.
However, Burt got a strikeout, a line out and a pop out to finish the threat, the game and St. Albert’s terrific season.
“We just didn’t do the little things right today,” Coach Patterson added. “For the season, we’re glad we got to play, but we’re disappointed on the way it ended.”
The Falcons had six hits on the day, led by two from Klusman, who relished the opportunity to play on the state’s biggest stage at Principal Park.
“We had a really good season,” Klusman said. “It was my first time playing out here, and it was a really fun time.”
The Falcons have plenty of talent returning for 2021, but they must replace senior starters Wright and Genereux as well as reserves Braden Scott and Ian Sommerville from the co-Hawkeye Ten Conference champions.
View the complete video interviews with Klusman and Miller below.