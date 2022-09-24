(Tarkio) -- East Atchison's sixth consecutive win over county rival Rock Port came in thrilling fashion.
The Missouri 8-Player Media Poll No. 7 Wolves needed some heroics, but they edged the Blue Jays in a 34-32 thriller that will live in Atchison County lore.
"This rivalry is huge for us," East Atchison head coach Aaron Behrens said. "This is always a game you want to win. We fought through some things. It was good to see. We kept grinding, and our leaders stepped up at the end."
"Every emotion I could possibly have is going through my mind right now," East Atchison junior Trent Kingery said. "
Kingery was one-half of the unlikely duo that propelled East Atchison to the win. With 14 seconds left, Kingery caught a touchdown pass from running back Jarrett Spinnato on 4th down that sent the East Atchison crowd into a frenzy and kept the Wolves unbeaten on the year.
"We never broke," Spinnato said. "We stayed positive."
Spinnato's miraculous connection with Kingery capped an all-time Atchison County Super Bowl.
The game's frantic finish was fitting after its lightning start.
Rock Port capitalized on an East Atchison miscue on the opening kick and recovered the kick. The Blue Jays scored two plays later with a nine-yard rushing touchdown from Micah Makings.
East Atchison didn't need long to answer, though, as the Wolves used a 50-yard by Braden Graves to set up a one-yard score from quarterback Blake Simmons to tie the contest at 6.
Simmons' 26-yard touchdown toss to Spinnato grew the Wolves' lead to 14-6. Rock Port quarterback Aidan Burke countered two minutes later with a 12-yard rushing touchdown to cut the deficit to 14-12, but East Atchison pushed the lead to 10 with a 50-yard rushing score from Spinnato.
Makings' second touchdown of the half put Rock Port within one score at 22-18 to end the half.
East Atchison once again grew their lead to two scores with Spinnato's third score of the game -- from five yards -- to make it 28-18 after three quarters.
Rock Port struck early in the fourth quarter with a 5-yard touchdown from Makings to cut their deficit to 28-24.
An interception by Cade Makings thwarted East Atchison's next possession, and Rock Port used the turnover to start a meticulous drive.
The Blue Jays took advantage of two East Atchison penalties and methodically marched down the field on a 10-play sequence that culminated with a four-yard touchdown run by Makings to give Rock Port a 32-28 lead with 1:05 left.
It looked like Makings' fourth touchdown would snap Rock Port's five-game drought against East Atchison. But it ultimately set the stage for one of the most memorable drives in the young history of East Atchison football.
"We didn't need to be in a hurry," Behrens said. "We just let guys make plays, and we remained calm."
The Wolves started the drive at their own 35. Gains of 3, 19 and 4 on their first plays put the ball inside the Rock Port 20.
A three-yard loss on third down forced a 4th & 10 from the Rock Port 22 with 20 seconds left.
During their final timeout, the Wolves drew up a play nobody saw coming -- a pass from Spinnato to Kingery.
"That wasn't my call," Behrens said about the game-winning play. "Jarrett wanted that, so we went with it, and Trent made a heckuva play. He (Spinnato) felt he could get the defense where he wanted. He put it in a great spot for a guy to make a play. It was great."
"I figured they would bite," Spinnato said. "Every time I was at quarterback, I ran the ball. I told Behrens to let me throw it, and it worked out."
Kingery's grab was his only of the game.
"I was really nervous," Kingery said. "It's something I've dreamed about. I can't believe it happened."
Rock Port's last-ditch possession came up empty, handing East Atchison the win.
"(The win) says a lot about our resolve and mental toughness," Behrens said. "We fought through a lot of mental things today. There's a lot to clean up, but it's easier to clean up after a win. "
Rock Port and East Atchison combined for 461 yards on the ground.
East Atchison churned for 263. Graves led the attack with 129 yards on 12 carries, while Spinnato had 103 yards and two scores.
"I felt like our line shot off the ball fast," Graves said. "They built holes for us to run through."
Makings led Rock Port with 92 yards and four scores, and Phillip Herron added 87 yards. The Blue Jays (3-2) return to action next Friday against King City.
The win moves East Atchison to 5-0. The Wolves are one of seven remaining undefeated teams in Missouri 8-Player.
"We have to keep grinding," Behrens said. "It doesn't get any easier, but fighting through things like (today) bodes well for the future."
East Atchison faces Mound City next week. Click below to watch full interviews with Kingery, Graves, Spinnato and Coach Behrens.