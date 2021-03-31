(Mound City) -- The ever-busy multi-sport star Landon Poppa joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Wednesday.
The Mound City senior barely had time to catch his breath following a terrific basketball season before he was on the track Friday night.
“It’s tough going from football to basketball, dealing with injuries,” Poppa told KMA Sports. “You don’t get much of a break, but it’s just a grind. I’m all right, and I can deal with it.”
Poppa, who was named the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week on Monday, had a four-gold performance this past Friday at the Worth County Early Bird. The 6-foot-5, 190-pound Poppa won the 100, 200 and high jump before anchoring the winning 4x400 meter relay team.
“The first meet, you don’t know what to expect,” he said. “We have a great team this year, and it just feels right.”
Poppa’s 200 time of 23.47 currently ranks fourth on the KMAland Track & Field Leaderboard. Meanwhile, his 6-02.00 high jump is No. 2. Just getting the chance to run and jump after missing last spring is the most important thing, though, to Poppa.
“It was great,” Poppa said of getting to compete on Friday. “It was a weird year, and I didn’t know what to expect. We’ve been blessed with a wonderful year of football, basketball and now track.”
Poppa and Mound City are back on the track Thursday with a home quad meet. Listen to the full interview with Poppa from Wednesday below.