(Atlantic) -- The latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Female Athlete of the Week is off to a big start to her senior season.
Atlantic’s Haley Rasmussen has scored 69 points in just three games, pouring in 29 against Creston last Tuesday, 15 against Glenwood on Friday and another 25 against Griswold on Saturday.
“I’m just trying to fill my role and do what I can to help us succeed,” Rasmussen said.
While Rasmussen has put up some big numbers, the Trojans are 1-2. However, those two losses were competitive defeats to state-ranked Hawkeye Ten Conference foes, Creston and Glenwood.
“I think we’re really coming together and playing together,” Rasmussen said. “We’ll just take our momentum from our win on Saturday into tonight.”
The Trojans are at Clarinda Tuesday evening before a rematch with Creston on Friday. They also host Kuemper, Nodaway Valley and Shenandoah and have a road trip to Lewis Central before Christmas break.
“We’re coming into every game, knowing we have an opportunity to play,” Rasmussen added. “We’re going to go out and play our hardest and try to outwork everyone. Our mindset is that any team we can play we can get a win.”
Rasmussen made her comments on Tuesday’s Upon Further Review. Listen to the full interview linked below.