(KMAland) -- The Iowa Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches have released their latest team rankings.
Seven KMAland conference girls and seven KMAland conference boys teams are ranked within the top 20 this week. Check out the area teams that are ranked below and the full list of rankings linked here.
CLASS 4A
1. Sioux City North (Boys)
CLASS 3A
1. Bishop Heelan Catholic (Girls)
5. Glenwood (Boys)
13. Glenwood (Girls)
14. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Boys)
16. Harlan (Girls)
19. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Girls)
CLASS 1A
4. Logan-Magnolia (Girls)
6. Central Decatur (Boys)
12. St. Albert (Boys)
13. Missouri Valley (Boys) & Tri-Center (Girls)
20. Wayne (Boys) & Central Decatur (Girls)