(Shenandoah) -- There's plenty of promise around the Shenandoah track program right now, with a young girls lineup continuing to make strides and some talented boys producing impressive results.
The Mustangs and Fillies are ready to put their talents on display next week at their home track meets.
"We've been able to get out and compete," Shenandoah track coach Ty Ratliff said. "Some kids are really stepping up and starting to shine at the right moments."
The Fillies are a young squad with only two seniors: Lauryn Dukes and Kate Lantz.
Sophomore Chloe Denton was a conference champion in the 400-meter hurdles last year and has helped the shuttle hurdle relay team this year, along with Lantz, Jenna Burdorf and Caroline Rogers.
"We're really strong in the hurdles," Ratliff said. "We have a good group of hurdlers with new faces and top returners. They've done a phenomenal job. Caroline is coming off injuries, and we've added Jenna to it. That's made us strong. They're getting more and more experience every day. That's been good to see."
Lynnae Green and Aliyah Parker lead the throwing events for the Fillies, while Hailey Egbert stars in the distance events.
On the boys side, Tyler Laughlin and Brody Cullin lead the way.
Laughlin recently rewrote the school record book with a discus throw of 167-00 at the Jerome Howe Relays on Monday. The South Dakota signee's toss eclipsed a 61-year school record previously owned by Don Offenbacker. Laughlin seems poised to better last year's fifth place state medal in the event.
"He's come a long way," Ratliff said. "He's practiced hard, and continues to be a great leader. He's dialed in right now. I think the sky's the limit for him. He has a lot of potential."
Cullin has been a Swiss-army knife for the Mustangs this year in open events and relays. Cullin also starred in Treynor on Monday with wins in the 200 and sprint medley. He's also ran the 4x100, 400 and 400-meter hurdles.
"We have to sit down as coaches and think about where we want to put him because he runs everything," Ratliff said. "We want to keep him fresh and healthy because he's very valuable. He's not always the fastest kid out there, but he's probably the biggest competitor. He's fun to watch. He's been a blessing to have this year. We look forward to seeing what he can do throughout the season."
