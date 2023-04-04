(Treynor) -- The Page County programs stole the show at Treynor's Jerome Howe Relays Monday.
Clarinda won the team title, while Shenandoah senior Tyler Laughlin rewrote the school's record books.
The Cardinals claimed their team title with 116 points. Clarinda won only two events but claimed three runner-up finishes.
Tadyn Brown and Treyton Schaapherder gave the Cardinals individual championships. Brown won the long jump (20-06.75), while Schaapherder won the 3200 (9:51.27). Schaapherder edged St. Albert's Colin Lillie for the win and put down a personal record time.
"When I made the move, I could see he was struggling," Schaapherder said. "I tried to push past him while he was struggling."
Schaapherder finished second in the 800, while Brown added runner-up finishes in the 100 and 200.
Underwood finished second in the team standings. The Eagles won three events. Riley Sealock won the 400 (54.10), Thomas Huneke won the shot put (50-02.00). The Eagles also won the 4x400 (3:39.29).
Treynor finished third at their home meet with 86.33 points. Karson Elwood played a hand in four golds for the Cardinals. Elwood won the 400 hurdles (58.93) and played a role in the winning shuttle hurdle (1:03.92), 4x200 (1:32.93) and 4x400 (44.65) teams.
"It was nice to be at home," Elwood said. "I had a lot of good teammates in my relays. We pushed through and got some golds."
Kayden Dirks and Jaxon Schumacher joined Elwood on all three relays, while Noah Nelson contributed to the winning 4x200 and 4x400 squads. The 4x200 squad set a meet record.
"We had really good handoffs," Elwood said. "We did everything right to get that meet record."
St. Albert was fourth in the team standings with 69 points. Brendan Monahan (100 in 11.19) and Parker Heisterkamp (800 in 2:06.92) won titles for the Falcons.
Caden Keller led IKM-Manning to a fifth-place finish. Keller contributed to two wins. Keller stole the show in the 1600 as he chased down St. Albert's Colin Lillie in the last 100 meters to win in 4:43.56.
"I was trying to stay by him the whole race, so I wouldn't have to use that much of a kick," Keller said. "But I guess it worked out. I have long legs. That helped."
Keller also contributed to the winning 4x800 (8:40.70). Teammate Ross Kusel won the high jump with a leap of 5-10.00.
Shenandoah finished sixth as a team, but it was a memorable night for the Mustangs as they won three events and set a new school record.
Senior Tyler Laughlin's career-long goal of owning the school's best discus throw became a reality on Monday as the South Dakota signee threw 167-00. Laughlin's heave beat the record previously set by Don Offenbacker in 1962. It also qualified Laughlin for the Drake Relays.
"My first couple of throws, I wasn't expecting it," Laughlin said. "I used the wind nicely to my advantage. This is what I've been chasing for three years. I'm happy I was able to do it."
Teammate Brody Cullin won two golds -- the 200 (22.99) and sprint medley (1:39.64). Cullin's 200 title came in a talent-laden field that also featured Brown and Monahan. Cullin edged Brown by five-hundredths of a second to get the victory.
"That was my first 200 this year," Cullin said. "I didn't have much of a game plan going into it. I thought I'd win if I ran fast. That's what happened."
Logan-Magnolia's Calvin Wallis won the 110 hurdles (15.74), and AHSTW won the distance medley (4:00.55).
Click below to view the full interviews with Laughlin, Elwood, Cullin, Keller and Schaapherder.