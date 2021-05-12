(Red Oak) -- The Shenandoah boys tennis team highlighted Wednesday's Class 1A District Tennis Meet with a pair of state qualifications and a district championship.
"They were using every skill and tool they could find today," Coach Brian Daoust said. "It's a really good feeling and nice to bring the boys home with the banner."
Freshman Andrew Lawrence paced the Mustangs' banner day with a breakout performance.
Lawrence entered the day as the No. 4 seed in singles action but left Red Oak as a district champion.
"I really wanted to go to state as a freshman," Lawrence said. "I was just hoping to get wins and make it on varsity. I knew later in the season that state was a possibility."
Lawrence won arguably the match of the day -- a thrilling semifinal bout with top-seeded Kade Hutchings (Southwest Valley). Lawrence won the first set 6-2, lost the second 7-5, and won the tiebreaker by the same score to punch his ticket to state.
"It was hard," Lawrence said about his semifinal match. "I played great, and he played great, I just knew what to do, and that's what I did."
"He never had a doubt," Dauost said. "He wasn't scared at all of playing against a strong player. It was something to see him come out here and put on the performance he did. I think he grew as a player. He needed that."
Lawrence capped his statement day with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Clarinda's Nathan Brown.
Brown punched his ticket to state with a semifinal victory over Clarke's John Reynoldson.
"I'm happy I made it," Brown said. "My strength was backcourt volleying. I've been hitting my shots and staying confident."
In doubles action, Atlantic's brotherly duo of Grant and Ethan Sturm claimed the district title.
"We work pretty well together," Grant Sturm said. "And tonight, we played well."
"I'm glad to go to state with him," Ethan Sturm said. "It's pretty cool. I thought I might have to play doubles with someone else, but it's good to play with him and go to state."
The duo won the district title with a finals victory over Shenandoah's Reed Finnegan and Josh Schuster, who also punched their ticket to state.
"We played really good today," Schuster said.
"We've made a ton of improvement since the year started," Finnegan said. "I'm excited to go to state and compete with the best."
Finnegan and Schuster earned their state tournament berth with a semifinal win over Glenwood's Teagan Matheny and Tyler Harger, who they had split with during the season.
"They just click," Daoust said. "They had to battle to get there. Glenwood's a really tough team. It took a lot of heart. I'm really happy for them."
Team-wise, Shenandoah advanced to substate as a district champion while Atlantic and Southwest Valley also qualified. Atlantic and Southwest Valley will face off on Saturday. Substate competition takes place on Saturday, May 22nd in Pella.
"We are going to do what we've been doing," Daoust said. "We aren't going to change from that. Maybe we get a chance to move on."
Click below to view full video interviews with the Sturms, Brown, Finnegan, Schuster, Lawrence and Coach Daoust.