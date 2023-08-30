(KMAland) -- Former Lewis Central standout Rachel Cushing was honored for her defensive prowess again on Tuesday.
The College of Saint Mary senior libero was tabbed the Great Plains Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week.
“It’s always a surprise no matter what kind of award it is,” Cushing told KMA Sports. “Really, what it means is that I have my teammates there with me, and I couldn’t do any of it without them.”
Cushing says the team success puts a spotlight on her playing her role for a Flames team that has won seven consecutive matches to open the year with a 7-1 mark.
“We’ve had a good start to our season so far,” she said. “Some new faces on the court and everyone is kind of adjusting and stepping into their roles really well. That’s shown, and I know we’re going to keep growing throughout the season.”
Cushing posted 82 total digs in four matches last week, averaging 5.13 digs per set in helping College of Saint Mary to a 4-0 showing.
“I really just try to show that everything comes through hard work,” Cushing said of her place on the team. “We push each other and hold each other accountable on and off the court. I just like to lead by my actions mostly and being able to communicate and build up my teammates when they’re down.”
Cushing is hardly the only former KMAlander making a major contribution for the Flames success. Tri-Center alum Miranda Ring is one of the setters while former Abraham Lincoln standout Azaria Green is second on the team in kills in her freshman season. Josi Clark (Abraham Lincoln), Lili McCready (Riverside) and Emma Winder (Auburn) are also on the roster in their freshman year with the school.
“We expect another run to Sioux City and the national tournament,” Cushing said. “Conference play is going to be really important and will prepare us pretty well. At least half of them make it to the national tournament, and I expect us to make a deeper run than we have in the past couple years.”
Cushing and College of Saint Mary will continue their slate in Sioux City this weekend at the CSM Labor Day Classic. The Flames will play two games on Friday and two on Saturday.
Listen to much more from Cushing in the audio file below.