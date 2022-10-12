(KMAland) -- Lewis Central graduate and TCU quarterback Max Duggan has been added to the Maxwell Award Watch List.
Duggan has thrown for 1,305 yards and 14 touchdowns with only one pick while also rushing for three scores.
Kansas State's Adrian Martinez and Kansas signal caller Jalon Daniels are also on the list.
Martinez -- a transfer from Nebraska -- has thrown for 900 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for 546 yards and nine scores.
Daniels has thrown for 1,072 yards and 11 scores while also rushing for five touchdowns.