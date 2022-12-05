(Fort Worth) -- Lewis Central alum and TCU quarterback Max Duggan is one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy.
Duggan threw for 3,321 yards and 30 touchdowns while leading the Horned Frogs to their first College Football Playoff appearance in school history.
Duggan is joined by Caleb Williams (USC), CJ Stroud (Ohio State) and Stetson Bennett (Georgia).
If Duggan were to win, he would be the third Heisman Trophy winner from Iowa, joining Dubuque's Jay Berwanger (1935) and Adel's Nile Kinnick (1939).
The Heisman Trophy winner will be announced Saturday night in New York City.