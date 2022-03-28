(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central alum Jillian Flores Bennett has been named the head women's basketball coach at Iowa Western.
Flores Bennett comes to the Reivers after spending last season as the head coach at Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio, Texas.
Prior to that, she was an assistant at Iowa Western for three seasons.
Flores Bennett played collegiately at Iowa Western before transferring to Benedictine.
She replaces Lindsey Vande Hoef, who retired.
