(Cincinnati) -- Once one of Iowa's top goalkeepers, Lewis Central graduate Cole Jensen has cemented himself as one of the top college goalies in the nation.
Jensen has been a vital part of the Musketeers 9-0-5 start in his first year as a starter.
"We just got past the hardest part of our season," Jensen said. "We just had five games in 15 days. It was a good stretch for us. Now we're just looking forward to what we can do in the postseason."
Jensen leads the Big East in shutouts (7), goals against average (0.57) and saves percentage (.852). He's ranked ninth in the NCAA in goals-against average, fourth in shutouts and fifth in saves percentage. The former Lewis Central star has also collected this week's Big East Goalkeeper of the Week honor and has been on the Big East Weekly Honor Roll five times this season.
"Our coach drove home the mentality of what wins games," Jensen said. "We take it game by game."
Jensen came to Xavier after a legendary career at Lewis Central, where he led the Titans to their first-ever state championship. However, he failed to see the pitch in his first three seasons.
"This was not how I expected it to go," Jensen said. "But I was surrounded by really good coaches and individuals that helped me get ready for the opportunity. My opportunity was this year, and I've enjoyed it so far. It wasn't what I hoped for at the beginning, but I wouldn't change what I've been through to get where I am right now. "
In perspective, Jensen's time as a backup allowed him to learn from those ahead of him, particularly former teammate Matthew Rosenberg.
"The relationship I had with him was the best thing I could have had for the mental side of goalkeeping," Jensen said. "He helped me grow and develop into the goalkeeper I am today. The biggest challenge is the mental side. Developing a mental side of the game and a strong mental capacity is one of the biggest things in goalkeepers. It's the area I've grown the most so far."
Jensen and his teammates have three more regular season matches before opening Big East Tournament action. The Musketeers are currently in a three-way tie for first with Seton Hall and Georgetown. They end the regular season against Georgetown (Saturday), Providence (October 29th) and Butler (November 2nd).
"The biggest thing for us is remaining healthy and taking care of our bodies," Jensen said. "Five games in 15 days is pretty taxing. The team culture is very good. I think we'll be ready to go in the next three games."
Click below to hear more from Jensen.