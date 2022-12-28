(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central alum Cole Jensen's dream of playing professional soccer has come true.
"Growing up, this was a dream everyone has," Jensen said. "This was a dream I had when I was little."
Jensen, who spent the last four seasons at Xavier, was selected in the first round of last week's MLS SuperDraft by Inter Miami CF with the 18th overall pick.
"It's exciting," Jensen said. "You sit there and wait to see with your family and friends if your name gets called. The feeling when your name gets called is indescribable. It's hard to explain what I was thinking. It's still a lot to process."
In hindsight, Jensen says the 17 picks before him didn't help with the anxiety of draft night.
"I think it was like 7 o'clock, and it felt like midnight," he joked. "When they announced the player, they said the position first. The first time they said 'goalkeeper,' it blew up from there."
Jensen felt he had the chance at being selected in the first round after a strong showing at the MLS Showcase.
"That's when I knew my name could be called," he said. "Five weeks ago, I thought I might get the opportunity, but I didn't know. I talked with some clubs, so I knew who might choose me, but I had no clue. It was a great feeling when my name got called."
Jensen joins an Inter Miami squad that went 14-14-6 in 2022.
"The biggest thing I look for in Miami is the fans," Jensen said. "When you get into a pro environment, that's the most exciting thing. I'll be around other pros in a good environment with a good fanbase."
Jensen heads to Miami in January, where he will begin preseason festivities before his first professional season.
"Once you get to the professional level, it's exciting to be surrounded by the best guys from all over the country," Jensen said. "I'm excited to get there and work with the guys."
