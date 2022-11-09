(KMAland) -- Lewis Central alum Cole Jensen has been named the Big East Conference Goalkeeper of the Year.
Jensen, now at Xavier, also landed a Big East All-Conference First Team nod after posting eight shutouts throughout the course of the season.
Creighton’s Duncan McGuire was also a First Team choice and was named the Big East Offensive Player of the Year. Other Jays on the first team include Charles Auguste and Owen O’Malley while Jackson Castro was a second team honoree.
