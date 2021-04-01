(Storm Lake) -- Former Lewis Central standout Ashtyn Miller is off to a fantastic start in her junior season of softball at Buena Vista.
"It's been really fun," Miller said. "Just having the opportunity to get out on the field and play every game like it's our last has been a lot of fun."
Miller is hitting .379/.586/.429 in 58 at-bats. She's also knocked in a team-high 17 RBIs and scored 14 runs.
"I'm just going up there and having the confidence that I can hit the ball," she said. "This year, I'm trusting my mechanics more and just trying to put the ball in play."
Miller's fast start has helped her team get off to a strong start, too. The Beavers are currently 11-7. They've been stellar offensively, hitting .331/.456/.393 as a team and averaging 5.8 runs per game.
"We've hit the ball better than we have the last few years," Miller said. "Our team chemistry is really great. We have a few returners and a good mix of younger girls that are filling in their roles well."
Miller attributes their offseason preparation to their success so far.
"A lot of girls put in extra work over quarantine," she said. "Many of the girls are from the Omaha area, so we were able to get together and get to the batting cages."
When Miller isn't busy being one of the Beavers' top hitters, she's in the pitcher's circle.
The junior has a 5-3 record and 2.53 ERA through 44 1/3 innings in nine appearances. Miller also leads the team in strikeouts with 59. Opponents are only batting .230 against her.
"Keeping batters off-balance has been big," she said. "I'm also making sure I'm getting those first-pitch strikes and staying in the zone."
Miller hopes the success can continue as the season progresses.
"We always talk about living in the moment and making sure we are doing everything we can to keep ourselves in a position to be successful," she said.
The Beavers return to action Friday when they open a three-game swing against Coe.
"We are making sure we do all the little things, so we can get the job done in the big picture," she said. "I think this is a pretty special team right now. We are capable of doing pretty much anything we want to."
Click below to hear the full interview with Miller.