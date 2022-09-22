(Council Bluffs) -- Once the most touted quarterback to grace KMAland, Lewis Central alum Max Duggan has made a name for himself in the college football scene.
Duggan joined Thursday's Upon Further Review to reflect on his time at Texas Christian University.
"I'm glad I came to school here," he said. "On the field, there's been a lot of ups and downs. There's been successes and failures, but that comes with college football. I wouldn't want to be anywhere else."
Four years ago, Duggan put Lewis Central football on the map with the program's first state semifinal performance. Duggan's high school dominance produced hefty interest from the collegiate level. He ultimately committed to TCU. There have been ups and downs, but Duggan is thankful for his time at TCU.
"It's been a joy to play at the national level," he said. "It's been fun to see what college football is all about with the atmospheres in the Big 12."
The former Lewis Central gunslinger has appeared in 34 games during his time at TCU. He assumed the starting position as a freshman, where he threw for 2,077 yards and 15 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.
Duggan posted 1,795 yards, 10 touchdowns and four picks in 2020 and 2,048 yards, 16 scores and six interceptions in 2021. Duggan feels he grew leaps and bounds in his first three years in Fort Worth.
"I've anticipated receivers better and understood what the defenses are doing better," he said. "I've become a more fluent passer."
However, Duggan lost his starting role this offseason to Chandler Morris. Losing the starting position after three years at the helm is never easy, but Duggan handled the move with grace.
"It was a different role," he said. "I accepted it and wanted to do what I could to be the best I could."
Morris suffered a knee injury in the Horned Frogs' win over Colorado, thrusting Duggan into the starting position for last week's matchup with Tarleton State.
Duggan completed 23 of his 29 pass attempts for 390 yards and five touchdowns on Saturday.
"Statistically, that was a career-high," he said. "It was good to get out there and be confident. It was one of the more games I've been a part of at TCU."
Whether Duggan maintains the starting position at TCU remains to be seen, but regardless, he's hoping to enjoy the ride this season -- something he wishes he would have done more of during his first three seasons.
"It's a big deal to be a quarterback for a college team," Duggan said. "I would tell myself to go back and enjoy it. Relax, have fun and smile a bit. There are going to be a lot of failures, but it will help you out in the long run."
TCU returns to action on Saturday against SMU. They follow against No. 6 Oklahoma, an unbeaten Kansas squad and No. 9 Oklahoma State.
"We're starting a stretch of tough games," Duggan said. "I think we need to focus on one game at a time and play to our standard. One step at a time is a big thing for us."
