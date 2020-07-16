(Glenwood) — The Lewis Central softball avenged a regular season loss to Glenwood to advance in postseason play Thursday night.
The Titans grabbed an early lead and made it last in a 3-1 win in a Class 4A Regional Quarterfinal heard on KMA-FM 99.1.
“They played amazing,” said Lewis Central Head Coach Hannah Cole. “We came in with the mindset that we had to have positive energy, play our game and just have fun. That’s exactly what we did and it got us a win. That’s what we plan on doing from here on out.”
LC tallied a run in the top of the first, as Haley Bach led off the game with a single. Bach would score when the two-hitter Maddie Howard smashed a double into right-center to give the Titans a 1-0 lead.
“That was huge for us,” said Cole of getting the early lead. “I don’t know if everybody else heard our dugout, but we were going crazy when we got that first run. It really set the tone for the rest of the game.”
Lewis Central added a second run in the third with Bach again acting as the catalyst. Bach struck out to start the inning, but reached on a dropped third strike. After a strikeout, Taylor Elam singled. A pop out on a bunt and a passed ball put runners at second and third with two outs. A ball briefly got away from Glenwood catcher Hayllee Sell that caught Bach off of third. She would break for home on a throw down and plate her second run of the game to give her team a 2-0 lead.
Titan pitcher Megan Gittins got out of a jam in the bottom of the sixth to preserve the lead. Glenwood loaded the bases with one out. A base running mistake left them full after a fly out to right field and then Gittins induced a second fly out to end the threat.
Lewis Central tacked on a run in the seventh, this time with Bach doing the work at the plate. With runners at second and third with nobody out, Bach hit and RBI groundout to put her team up 3-0.
Glenwood would break out to plate one run in the bottom of the seventh, as Haley Woods came across after a single from Sara Kolle and a throw down to second. Kolle was tagged out on the play for the second out of the inning and then Gittins got a line out to end it.
Bach had a hand in all three runs for the Titans, scoring two and driving in one in a 1-for-4 night.
“She really sets the tone for us right away,” said Cole of Bach. “She finds her way on base and that sets the tone for the rest of our hitters 1-through-9 in the lineup. She just sees the ball well and tries to get base hits. She doesn’t go up there thinking she’s going to hit home runs every time. She just tries to hit line drives and that helps us out.”
Jerika Koopmeiners had two hits, while Howard added an RBI double. Gittins got the win, scattering nine hits and striking out three.
Lewis Central advances to a Class 4A Regional Semifinal Saturday at Harlan at 7 p.m.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Bach and Cole in a video you can view below.
Glenwood was paced offensively by two-hit nights from Sell and Woods. Taryn Bertini took the loss, despite striking out eight and only allowing two earned runs.