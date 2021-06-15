(Council Bluffs) -- The Lewis Central baseball team sits at 11-1 thanks to some quality wins and a bevy of runs.
"We feel pretty good about ourselves," Coach Jim Waters said. "We still have things we need to work on. We are trying to make strides and peak at the right time to get our opportunity to get to Des Moines."
The 4A No. 9 Titans went 1-1 over the weekend with a 12-2 win over 4A No. 10 Urbandale and a 7-0 loss to 4A No. 1 Johnston.
"We couldn't have asked for anything better in that game," Waters said about the win over Urbandale. "We took advantage of the opportunities we got in the game. There was some clutch hitting and nice pitching. Everything worked in that game."
One of those things that worked for Coach Waters' squad was junior pitcher JC Dermody, who tossed six three-hit innings while striking out seven, walking none and surrendering zero earned runs. Dermody is a member of a deep pitching staff for the Titans that also includes Aron Harrington, Britton Bond, Casey Clair, JC Dermody, Trenton Johnette, Devin Nailor, Luke Woltmann, Bryce Wilcox and Cael Malskeit. The staff owns a 1.03 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 75 innings.
"We've got guys that put in a lot of work in the offseason," Waters said. "They can throw multiple pitches for strikes. We have 10 or 11 guys that can do that. It's been a mild surprise. We aren't walking a lot of guys. Nothing tricky. It's just a matter of being consistent.
Offensively, senior Luke Meyer leads the way (.500/.500/.786, 12 RBIs) for the Titans. LC has scored 122 runs this season, and cracked double digits seven times.
"All we need is baserunners to make things happen," Waters said. "We take advantage of the bases. We have a high-octane offense. When we get on base, we are going."
The Titans control their own destiny in the Hawkeye Ten Conference right now with a 7-0 record. Denison-Schleswig (6-2), Kuemper Catholic (4-2), St. Albert (5-3) and Clarinda (5-4) lurk behind. The needle could move this week as LC has a doubleheader with Kuemper and a Thursday showdown with St. Albert on the docket.
"It's important that our offense gets rolling early," Waters said about the matchup with Kuemper. "We've got everybody ready to pitch. We will see what happens."
Thursday's contest against St. Albert can be heard on KMA 960 with Trevor Maeder and Brian Bertini. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Waters.