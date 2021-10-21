(Glenwood) — The Lewis Central volleyball team never stopped believing Thursday night as they stunned Class 4A No. 10 Glenwood in five sets to win a regional semifinal volleyball match.
The Titans (18-15) battled from behind all night and survived a roller coaster fifth set to win 18-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21, 16-14 and move to within one match of the state tournament.
“What a superb high school match between both teams,” said LC Head Coach Mike Bond. “Those are two very, very good high school teams. Wow. You don’t have words really. It’s just a pleasure to be part of it.”
The win for Lewis Central was its first in three ties this year over the Rams, but not the first time they had taken them to a fifth set. On October 12th, Glenwood won 3-2 before snagging a 2-1 win at the Lewis Central tournament last Saturday. Bond says his team’s confidence was never shaken.
“We had a game plan that we wanted to execute, and, for the most part, we did,” said Bond. “There were a couple times when we tried not to follow it and during timeouts we reminded them where we wanted to go with it. We had success right out of timeouts, and I though that was key. They started to relax even more.”
After dropping the first set, Lewis Central started out the second set with a 14-7 lead. Glenwood would claw back to 21-17 and then get within 22-20. The Titans responded with the next two points and held off a late charge to win the set 25-23. After trailing the entire third set, Lewis Central bounced back once again keeping a lead of between four and seven points most of the set to force a deciding fifth set.
The fifth set lived up to the billing with five lead changes and six ties. Glenwood led 13-12 and the Titans got the next two points to get their first match point of the night. Following a Ram point, LC rattled off the next two and ended it.
“They trust each other,” said Bond. “That’s something we talk about in practice. It’s not a new thing we come up with in a timeout or anything like that. They talked about wanting to be loud and trust the skills they already have.”
Lewis Central was led by Anna Strohmeier, who finished with 11 kills, five blocks and four aces.
“I still can’t believe it,” said Strohmeier. “This is what we have been working for all season. Especially meeting Glenwood three times in nine days, that was just a huge accomplish to play together.”
Anna Galles added nine kills, while Ashlynne Havermann had seven.
The Titans will host Heelan in a Class 4A Regional Final on Tuesday.
After the match, KMA Sports talked with Strohmeier and Bond in a video you can view below.
Brynlee Arnold led Glenwood with 19 kills, while Coryl Matheny had 13. Abby Hughes and Charley Hernandez each added nine kills.