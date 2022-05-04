(Council Bluffs) -- The defending Hawkeye Ten boys champion has hit its stride heading into the conference meet.
It took a while, but Coach Matt Argotsinger's Lewis Central squad has found a rhythm.
"We are doing well," he said. "Some guys are getting more races. We use the meets to train more than everything, so it's rough when meets get canceled. I think our guys are handling it well. We've seen our times start to go down. We're on the right track."
Nobody wants to peak early in the season, and Lewis Central is no exception to that philosophy.
"Early on, we don't run super great because we are training and doing things to be better at the end of the year," Argotsinger said. "We are probably a little later with the times coming down because of the lack of meets, but we are in a good spot."
The Titans have 73 members on their Varsity Bound roster, so filling lineups is never an issue for Coach Argotsinger.
"We have depth," he said. "That will help us on Thursday. We have multiple guys that will do multiple events. Depth is always a good thing."
Johnathan Humpal has been impressive in the long jump, Tyler Hinsley has found success in the sprints, Luke Woltmann has controlled the mid-distance races, and Hunter Deyo has been the Titans' leader in the throwing events. Lual Maker, Ethan Fishell, Luciano Fidone, Ethan Eichhorn, Braylon Kammrad and Curtis Witte have also contributed.
The Titans' 4x400 relay ranks first in the Hawkeye Ten heading into Thursday's meet, while the 4x100, 4x200, distance medley and shuttle hurdle each sit second. If things go to form, that could amount to 42 vital points for the Titans.
"We have a lot of relays at the 3A level that can place high at state," he said. "We've worked more on handoffs, which isn't something we do early in the season. We are starting to get a district lineup ironed out."
Lewis Central won last year's Hawkeye Ten Meet after a thrilling battle with Glenwood. Those two squads enter this year's meet as the favorites and could put on another photo finish. And Coach Argotsinger wouldn't mind his team replicating last year's magic.
"Similar to last year, I want to see us compete no matter what," he said. "We didn't get off to a great start last year, but our guys overcame that and stayed competitive. I want guys to compete in every event. It's about being competitive and performing your best."
Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) has reports from the Hawkeye Ten Meet in Atlantic on Thursday. Check out the full interview with Coach Argotsinger below.