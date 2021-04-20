(Council Bluffs) -- The Lewis Central boys and Harlan girls were the team champions at Tuesday's Co-Ed Titan Relays in Council Bluffs.
On the girls side, Harlan scored 114 points, edging Glenwood by six points. The Cyclones' title came despite only winning two relays. Harlan won the 4x400 (Kaia Bieker, Brecken VanBaale, Lilly Metzger and Liv Freund) in 4:11.08 and the distance medley (Grace Eckerman, Delaney Wegner, Metzger and VanBaale) in 4:26.62.
Glenwood won four events on Tuesday night. Marissa Ausdemore won the 100 hurdles (17.20), Abby Hughes won the 400 (1:08.71) and Emma Hughes won the 800 (2:26.08). The Rams' shuttle hurdle quartet of Lauren Becker, Carlie Clemmer, Abby Hughes and Ausdemore were the champs in 1:12.03.
Sioux City North took third with 70 points. The Stars received titles from Avery Beller (1500 in 5:23.23 and 3000 in 11:58.47) and the 4x800 (Lillian Garay, Hannah Mogensen, Elizabeth Jordan and Lauren Hauge) in 10:16.38. Sioux City East's night swept the jumps. Kyley Vondrak won the high jump (5-00), and Lineya Wells won the long jump (17-06.25). They also won the sprint medley with Bella Gordon, Ella Jepsen, Brylee Hempey and Kaia Downs in 1:57.33.
Atlantic's Haley Rasmussen claimed a title on Tuesday night. The speedster won the 400 in 1:01.61. Rasmussen edged Abby Hughes by .33 to claim the win.
"I've been struggling early in the season," Rasmussen said. "But tonight I came out with a pretty decent time."
Rasmussen also finished second in the 200, losing to Abraham Lincoln's Jillian Shanks (27.07) by .04.
The host Lewis Central won the 4x100 (Sophia Glassnap, Madeline Fidone, Irelynn James and Maddie Bergman) in 53.12 and 4x200 (James, Atziri Medina, Bergman and Fidone) in 1:49.54.
Underwood swept the throws. Haylee Seidler won the discus (119-05) and Zoe Rus claimed the shot put (41-04). Sioux City West's Holly Duax also won the 100 (12.26).
In the boys meet, Lewis Central scored 128.5 points to beat Glenwood.
The Titans won three events. Nathan Sell, Ryan Rohe and Hunter Deyo were responsible for LC's golds.
Sell was victorious in the 800 (2:03.55) while Rohe won the long jump (21-01.25). Deyo, a Division I football recruit, tossed a 50-09.50 in the shot put to claim gold.
"My last throw, I put it out there," he said. "At first, I was slow. My coach said to speed it up. I threw it out there, and the rest is history."
Deyo also claimed second in the discus behind Underwood's Chris Gardner.
Glenwood won three events on Tuesday night. Silas Bales won the 400 (51.98). Bales also anchored the winning sprint medley team, where Brock Sell, Colby Frye and Tyler Huey joined him in a time of 1:37.68. The Rams' shuttle hurdle quartet of Zander Hayes, Anthony Driscoll, Grant Von Essen and Tyler Boldra also claimed gold, doing so in 1:04.38.
Treynor tuned up for Drake Relays by scoring 105 points and winning six events.
Cole Dooley played a hand in two relay titles for the Cardinals. Dooley anchored the victorious distance medley (3:44.60) and 4x800 (8:27.42) squads.
"I wasn't looking forward to running today, but once we got out here, it wasn't bad," Dooley said. "4x8, we just got rolling and had fast times. In the distance medley, we finally put together a squad that can do some damage. We have a bunch of studs on our team."
Evan Smith, Todd Pedersen and Braden Larsen joined Dooley in the distance medley. Pedersen, Karson Elwood and Payton Chapman joined Dooley to garner gold.
Noah James won the high jump (6-04) and 110 hurdles (15.40). James partnered with Pedersen, Larsen and Devin Vorthmann to win the 4x400 (3:34.48). Smith, Josh Clark, Noah Nelson and Jaxon Schumacher won the 4x100 in 44.72.
Underwood's Brayden Wollan left Council Bluffs with a pair of individual golds. The reigning Jim Hughes Real Estate Athlete of the Week was the champ in the 100 (11.28) and 200 (22.67).
"The 100 has been working for me recently," Wollan said. "I've been having fun with it. It's a good race, and it's been working for me. I feel pretty good with where I'm at right now."
Sioux City East's Ryan Campbell won the 1600 (4:39.67), Sioux City North's Natnael Kifle won the 3200 (9:58.25) and Atlantic's Colin Mullenix won the 400 hurdles (57.06).
Harlan won one relay -- the 4x200 -- with Will Neuharth, Mason Griffith, Cade Sears and Aidan Hall in 1:33.55.
Complete results, as well as video interviews with Rasmussen, Deyo, Wollan and Dooley are available below.