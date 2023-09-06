Lewis Central Titans

(KMAland) -- Twenty-one KMAland cross country teams are ranked in the latest team rankings released by the Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches. 

The Lewis Central boys are the highest ranked team, coming in at No. 3 in Class 3A. 

View the full rankings here and list of ranked KMAland teams below. 

CLASS 1A GIRLS 

10. Martensdale-St. Marys

11. Woodbine

12. Central Decatur

13. AHSTW 

16. Logan-Magnolia

18. Boyer Valley

CLASS 1A BOYS 

2. Woodbine 

7. St. Albert

11. IKM-Manning

12. Martensdale-St. Marys

18. Tri-Center

19. Missouri Valley

CLASS 2A GIRLS 

12. Clarinda

CLASS 2A BOYS

9. Clarinda 

CLASS 3A GIRLS 

8. Glenwood

9. Harlan

10. Bishop Heelan Catholic

18. Atlantic

19. Lewis Central

CLASS 3A BOYS 

3. Lewis Central

8. Glenwood 

CLASS 4A GIRLS 

None

CLASS 4A BOYS

None 

