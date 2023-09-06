(KMAland) -- Twenty-one KMAland cross country teams are ranked in the latest team rankings released by the Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches.
The Lewis Central boys are the highest ranked team, coming in at No. 3 in Class 3A.
View the full rankings here and list of ranked KMAland teams below.
CLASS 1A GIRLS
10. Martensdale-St. Marys
11. Woodbine
12. Central Decatur
13. AHSTW
16. Logan-Magnolia
18. Boyer Valley
CLASS 1A BOYS
2. Woodbine
7. St. Albert
11. IKM-Manning
12. Martensdale-St. Marys
18. Tri-Center
19. Missouri Valley
CLASS 2A GIRLS
12. Clarinda
CLASS 2A BOYS
9. Clarinda
CLASS 3A GIRLS
8. Glenwood
9. Harlan
10. Bishop Heelan Catholic
18. Atlantic
19. Lewis Central
CLASS 3A BOYS
3. Lewis Central
8. Glenwood
CLASS 4A GIRLS
None
CLASS 4A BOYS
None